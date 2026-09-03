Reignited Rivalries: Which Devils Divisional Games Can Be Best This Season?

Assuming the Devils are back in the playoff conversation, they can have some great rivalry matchups against teams within the Metropolitan Division to watch this season.
The New Jersey Devils dynasty years provide throwbacks for fans with great moments from those Stanley Cup-winning years. The Scott Stevens hit on Eric Lindros in the 2000 Eastern Conference Final. The Patrik Elias Game 7 game-winning goal in that series against the Philadelphia Flyers.
While the Devils didn’t win the Cup in 2012, the Adam Henrique Game 6 overtime winner against the New York Rangers is a highlight worth replaying over and over again (which you will probably do below before scrolling).
The only thing better than the Devils winning is when they defeat their rivals in the process. It’s those great matchups between two juggernauts throughout the regular season and then in the playoffs that stand out. Frankly, that hasn’t happened in a while, mainly because the Devils have struggled in recent years, making the playoffs only three times in the past decade.
That said, this season can see some of those reinvigorated rivalries. The Devils, for one, are poised to bounce back. Plus, with the way the Metropolitan Division is shaping up, a handful of teams can put together great seasons and face the Devils in games that matter.
Devils-Penguins
The early 1990s were when the Devils started turning a corner and looking like a Cup contender, except they kept running into Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It made the 1995 Eastern Conference Semi-Final victory significant, not just because the Devils got their revenge but also because it was a changing of the guard.
The Devils defeated the Penguins in 1995 and went on to win the Cup. The game shifted from high-flying offenses to the trap and defenses dominating play. The early 1990s were a clash in styles, and when the Devils finally beat the Penguins, they became the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.
The parallels from a roster standpoint are there to some extent. The Sidney Crosby-led Penguins are in the final seasons of their contention window, while the Devils are hopeful this season is the start of something special. However, these games will be centered around how the Devils handle the Penguins and their offense because if they are good, it’s because of all the skill with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Erik Karlsson turning back the clock again.
Devils-Hurricanes
The Devils don’t have much of a rivalry history with the Carolina Hurricanes because, in fairness, the Hurricanes weren’t that good for a while. They were worse when they were the Hartford Whalers.
The best rivalry games were recent, although they haven’t been fun matchups for the Devils. The two teams met in the 2025 First Round and the 2023 Second Round, with the Hurricanes winning both matchups in five games. Plus, there was that 2006 series that the Hurricanes won on their way to their first Cup title.
This season, the Devils will use the Hurricanes as a measuring stick. The Hurricanes have become the team to beat in the Metropolitan Division in recent years, and now, they are the defending champs. So, how the Devils play against them will be telling. How far have they come, and how big is the gap between the two teams?
Devils-Capitals
This rivalry was at its peak before both teams were. In the late 1980s and early 90s, the Devils and Washington Capitals had some nasty games, the kind where line brawls and all-out mayhem were a common occurrence. Game 3 of the 1988 Patrick Division Finals saw the two teams combine for 231 penalties in minutes, which doesn’t seem mathematically possible (it was the 80s; it was a different time).
This season, the rivalry can be restored, although not with the same animosity and certainly not the same fights. The Capitals are shaping up to be a Cup contender after an impressive offseason where they acquired Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou, and Boone Jenner. Likewise, the Devils overhauled their forward unit and expect to turn things around.
Devils-Flyers
If there was any team that crossed paths with the Devils when they were winning the Cup, it was the Flyers. The 1990s teams went up against Eric Lindros, Ron Hextall, and well-built Flyers teams capable of winning the Cup. The 1995 Eastern Conference Final, which went six games, was a tougher test for the Devils than the Final, where they swept a young Detroit Red Wings team on the rise. Then there was the 2000 Eastern Conference Final, which had plenty of iconic moments and went the distance.
There’s a good chance that both teams are great this season and will provide great matchups. The Flyers have young, elite talent on the wings, while the Devils are led by great play up the middle.
Whether it’s Porter Martone, Matvei Michkov, or Trevor Zegras for the Flyers, or Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier for the Devils, any shift is a highlight waiting to happen. Plus, both teams feature coaching staffs that will adjust and pivot all season to keep their teams in the playoff picture. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if one of these teams barely edges out the other for a playoff spot and a game or two between these teams decides who gets in.
Will The Other Matchups Have The Same Spark?
The New York Islanders never had their dynasty overlap. When the Islanders had their dynasty in the 1980s, the Devils were known as a “Mickey Mouse organization,” as Wayne Gretzky put it. Then the teams traded places, and the Devils were winning while the Isles were a bottom-feeder.
It sets up the next few seasons to be the best of the rivalry years. The Islanders are a team on the rise, while the Devils are anticipating a bounce-back and more stability under a new general manager.
The Devils and Rangers have plenty of history and have one of the best rivalries in hockey. This season specifically, the rivalry isn’t expected to have the same intensity since the Rangers are rebuilding and unlikely to be in the mix with the rest of the division.
The same might be the case with the Columbus Blue Jackets. They have all of the pressure to make the playoffs, but there’s the looming tension surrounding Zach Werenski, and Adam Fantilli remains a restricted free agent at the time of this typing. Plus, the Devils and Jackets don’t have much of a rivalry history to begin with.
Which matchup are you most looking forward to this season? Comment below!