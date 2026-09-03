Reignited Rivalries: Which Devils Divisional Games Can Be Best This Season?

If there was any team that crossed paths with the Devils when they were winning the Cup, it was the Flyers. The 1990s teams went up against Eric Lindros, Ron Hextall, and well-built Flyers teams capable of winning the Cup. The 1995 Eastern Conference Final, which went six games, was a tougher test for the Devils than the Final, where they swept a young Detroit Red Wings team on the rise. Then there was the 2000 Eastern Conference Final, which had plenty of iconic moments and went the distance.