How Sunny Mehta Will Stand Out Among The New Wave Of Young GMs

thehockeynews.com Devils Mailbag: Answering Questions On The 2026-27 Roster, Prospects & More In exactly one month, RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House will once again come alive with the familiar sounds of skates carving across the ice and pucks ringing off the crossbar. In what feels like the blink of an eye, New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe will be standing in front of the MSG banner fielding questions, while general manager Sunny Mehta watches his team work through drill after drill as the whistles echo throughout the rink.