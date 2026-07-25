Tales From the Tunnel: The Story of Paul Cotter's Unexpected Summer Job
Over the past five seasons, I have come to realize that some of my favorite stories and interviews from the New Jersey Devils locker room have little to do with hockey itself. More often than not, it is the unexpected stories—the ones that go beyond, “What are the keys to beating [insert opposing team name here]?”—that stay with me the longest.
With that in mind, I am introducing a new series this upcoming season called “Tales from the Tunnel,” where I will share quick anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories that emerge from the tunnels and hidden corners of Prudential Center.
The tale I am sharing with you today came to my attention from an unexpected source, just 10 feet from the Zamboni garage, sometime in February.
During the 2019-20 season, Paul Cotter was a member of the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League (AHL). On May 11, 2020, then-AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced that the league's Board of Governors had voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
With that announcement, Cotter returned home to Michigan, where our story begins.
It wasn't Cotter himself, but a few of his buddies, who suggested they find work to keep themselves occupied.
“I worked at a golf course, and no one ever came because it was COVID. We just golfed all day,” he said with a chuckle.
Despite holding the title of professional athlete, Cotter would punch in when he arrived at the course. What happened after he clocked in, however, would hardly qualify as “work.”
“We would get there early and play a round of golf,” he recalled. “The clubhouse is pretty cool, so we would hang out all day. It wasn’t like anything was really open during COVID, so that was our hangout spot. We just stayed there all day.”
Despite what he shared during our five minute interview, Cotter must have done some work or caddying at the course because, at the end of every week, a paycheck was waiting for him.
“Week after week, they would have a little paycheck I would have to go into a room to get, and I never got mine,” Cotter said with a laugh. “At the end of the summer, my employer said, ‘Hey, you have 20 checks.’ I said, ‘You guys can just keep it and put it towards the course.’”
In addition to free rounds on the course, Cotter shared that he received free gloves, balls and, of course, food during his time there.
“I told them I don't really need to be getting paid for this. I'm good, you keep it,” he said. “I probably owe you guys.”
What Cotter lacked in salary, he more than made up for in experience. His golf game vastly improved after his summer at the course, something that ultimately paid off when he ventured onto the green with his now-former Devils teammates, whether it was Stefan Noesen, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier or Brett Pesce.
And that, in my mind, is exactly what “Tales from the Tunnel” is all about: the quick little stories you don't expect to hear, the moments that happen away from the rink and the little glimpses into the lives of the players that you simply can't find in a box score.
I would like to thank Mrs. Lisa Cotter for bringing this humorous anecdote to my attention and, of course, Paul for elaborating and allowing me to share it.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.