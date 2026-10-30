Golden Knights Provided A Blueprint For The Devils To Go All-In

New Jersey Devils
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 4:06 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 4:06 PM
The Devils wrap up their road trip with a game against the Golden Knights, a team that has shown how to build an effective Cup contender in today’s game.
From the inaugural 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights season onward, they were all in. In the spirit of Las Vegas, they pushed the chips into the middle of the table and pushed to win the Stanley Cup every season.
It’s led them to three Stanley Cup Final appearances and a title in 2023. The Golden Knights are in their 10th season of existence, and a regression is expected. Yet, they remain one of the best teams in the Western Conference and on the shortlist of Cup contenders in the Pacific Division.
They set the tone and a template for going all-in and making aggressive moves to win it all. In the modern NHL, with a salary cap and free agency, it’s more difficult to remain at the top. Yet, the Golden Knights proved to teams like the New Jersey Devils how it’s possible.
While the Devils weren’t always operating with that mindset, things changed when general manager Sunny Mehta took over. He’s running the Devils with a similar mindset to how Kelly McCrimmon runs the Golden Knights.
The Drive To Build A Superteam
When the Golden Knights made the 2018 Cup Final, they weren’t the star-studded team that they are now. They were a team built on depth, on a remarkable expansion draft haul where cast-offs from Alex Tuch, Jame Neal, and Jonathan Marchessault became key players. But that team wouldn’t win a Cup, and McCrimmon pivoted.
It’s led to tough decisions, from letting go of Marc-Andre Fleury to Ryan Reeves, two fan favorites. There were some regrettable trades, including acquiring Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Nick Suzuki. It also led to some moves that built the champion team in 2023 and the team that made the Final last season, including some of the big ones below.
- Acquiring Mark Stone ahead of the 2019 trade deadline.
- Signing Alex Pietrangelo in the 2020 offseason.
- Acquiring Jack Eichel in the middle of the 2021-22 season.
- Signing Mitch Marner in the 2025 offseason.
- Acquiring Rasmus Andersson at the 2026 trade deadline.
A common perception in front offices is that it’s best to build through the draft and then develop prospects. Trevor Connelly became the first Golden Knights first-round selection to make his debut with the team. He was drafted in 2024 and made his debut this season.
Mehta got to work from day one when he took over the Devils this offseason. While none of the moves he made were splash additions, they added depth and set the table for big moves. Then came the big swing when the Devils landed Connor Hellebuyck in a blockbuster trade.
thehockeynews.comDevils GM Mehta Takes Calculated Risk In Hellebuyck Trade With JetsPushing not quite all-in to acquire Connor Hellebuyck instantly elevates the New Jersey Devils, hurts their divisional opponents, and creates a new perception around the team. As for the Winnipeg Jets? Well, the less said, the better.
Now, the Devils are set on the next big move, whether it’s Dylan Larkin, Quinn Hughes, or another star player. “We’re never done. We’re never done,” Mehta stated during Hellebuyck’s introductory presser, and it’s the message that he’s willing to embody. He won’t stop making moves until the Devils are a super team.
The Non-Conventional Way Of Adding Depth
When the Golden Knights made moves for Eichel, Stone, and Andersson, they depleted the farm system and gave up draft picks. By default, they became a top-heavy team and lacked depth.
However, they didn’t add depth through the draft. Most of the time, it came through under-the-radar signings, whether it was Paul Cotter, Michael Amadio, or Adin Hill, who, like many Golden Knights, was a castoff who became the starting goaltender during the 2023 Cup run.
The Devils similarly are adding depth through trades and free agent signings. Anthony Mantha, Evan Rodrigues, and Jesper Boqvist make up their third line. All three were acquired in the offseason. They allowed Mehta to trade Dawson Mercer, a middle-six winger, in a Hellebuyck deal. Likewise, Luke Evangelista, who was acquired this summer, has turned into a top-six winger, and it allows the Devils to move other depth players in a blockbuster deal.
Adding depth works twofold for contenders. It helps the team right away with players who round out the roster, and it allows the GM to flip them or other depth players for stars. The Golden Knights proved it time and time again, and the Devils are doing the same.
Ultimately, It Keeps These Teams Competitive, It Certainly Did With Vegas
The Golden Knights are a decade into their existence and show no signs of slowing down. Eventually, they might regress, and they’ll be forced into a rebuild. However, they’ve managed to replace the top-end talent over the years.
It’s largely because they’ve become a destination. The outside factors play a role, with Vegas being in a tax-free state with great weather. That said, they’ve built up a perennial winner, and it’s made them attractive.
The message that a blockbuster trade sends to the room is that the front office is willing to do what it takes to win. The players respond by doing their part. The Devils saw the jolt that Hellebuyck provided and the energy shift in the room after the splash.
Likewise, an aggressive front office is noticed around the league. Players heading to free agency want to join a team that’s willing to spend and make a push for a Cup. It’s how the Golden Knights landed top free agents in the past and how the Devils are starting to become an attractive spot for players looking to win.
“You just look for an organization that’s willing to do whatever it takes,” Hellebuyck stated in his introductory presser when asked why the Devils were a team he wanted to lift his no-trade clause to play for. Mehta is willing to make the aggressive moves, and players have noticed.
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