The Power Play & Other Issues The Devils Are Looking To Address After One Month

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 30, 2026 3:33 AMPublished Oct 30, 2026 3:33 AM
The Devils saw their winning streak end on Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche, but the streak is a reminder that many factors are working in their favor.
The power play remains an issue for the New Jersey Devils. It’s something head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged in his postgame press conference after the 5-2 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche.
“The power play has had a good process. It's right at the top of the league in most statistical categories, but no results, and we need results,” Keefe stated after the game. “We got to find a way to make it better,” Keefe added.
The Devils are 8-5, and before the 5-2 loss to the Avalanche, they won four games in a row and six of their last seven. The power play weakness is nitpicking, considering the Devils are playing well. However, it’s one of the handful of things they must address.
Power Play Issues Will Come Back To Haunt The Devils
The power play has only scored seven goals on 40 opportunities (17.50%), and Nico Hischier has four of the Devils' seven goals on the power play. Take away the captain and his ability to jam the puck in from the net front, and the unit is a glaring weakness.
Hischier acknowledged early in the season that the power play had to improve. "We need to get better there. I think everybody knows that, and that's why we're trying to put the work in," he stated after the Oct. 9 practice. While he’s helped the unit rebound from a 1-14 start, it’s still a weakness.
The odd part is that it’s been a strength for the Devils in the past. Plus, they have the players in the room for the power play to turn it around. Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Arseny Gritsyuk are skilled forwards who can create open looks and generate scoring chances. Luke Evangelista, Anthony Mantha, and Timo Meier can get to the net and finish scoring chances.
Yet, the results aren’t there. Some of the issues come from the lack of shooting, or more accurately, the Devils passing the puck on the net and not shooting it. It’s an issue they must address because it will cost them in pivotal games down the stretch and in a playoff series where goals are hard to come by and a good power play can be the difference between advancing and not.
Depth On Defense
To the Devils’ credit, the defense was much improved during the winning streak. They played like a complete unit for a significant stretch, allowing the Devils to allow three goals in three games. The highlights included limiting the Los Angeles Kings to 13 shots in their 3-1 win while allowing only 18 shots in a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars, which was also Connor Hellebuyck's team debut.
That said, the depth remains an issue. The Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce pair is coming together and is a top pair the Devils can lead on, but the other pairs are still in question. At times, they play a step behind as an older and slower unit. Then there are times they look out of place.
The Devils are still working on their defensive play and finding chemistry on their second and third pair. It will take time, but this is an issue that can improve over time, especially since the hot streak was a promising sign.
Can Allen Remain A Reliable Backup?
Heading into the season, the question was whether Jake Allen could be a reliable starter for the Devils. The goaltending position was a question mark, and Allen, who has been a backup for most of his career, was asked to be a starter.
With the Connor Hellebuyck blockbuster, everything changed. Now, Allen is expected to be the backup, starting an occasional game to give the three-time Vezina Trophy winner a night off. The Devils hope he’s more than just that.
The Devils hope that Allen can be a 1B to Hellebuyck. Not only can he start multiple games, but he can also be the goaltender who keeps Hellebuyck fresh and ready for the home stretch and the playoffs.
Allen has had a rocky season. In some starts, he’s been lights out and carried the Devils. In others, he’s struggled. The Devils are hoping that whenever they turn to him, there isn’t a significant drop.
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