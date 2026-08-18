Devils Mailbag: Answering Questions On The 2026-27 Roster, Prospects & More

First, I really like Jake Allen. He is a veteran who knows exactly what he needs to do to perform at his best. Second, the organization needed to make a decision on Nico Daws, and I am glad they finally gave him an opportunity. He has worked closely with Comets’ goaltending coach Brian Eklund to prepare for this exact moment, so there should be no excuses when things get underway next month. David Rittich provides the necessary insurance the team needs, because it would be a tall task to rely on Jakub Málek, who is entering just his second professional season, if Allen or Daws were injured.