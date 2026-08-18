Devils Mailbag: Answering Questions On The 2026-27 Roster, Prospects & More

In exactly one month, RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House will once again come alive with the familiar sounds of skates carving across the ice and pucks ringing off the crossbar. In what feels like the blink of an eye, New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe will be standing in front of the MSG banner fielding questions, while general manager Sunny Mehta watches his team work through drill after drill as the whistles echo throughout the rink.
Until that day arrives, I wanted to turn the spotlight to you, Devils fans, and give you the opportunity to ask the questions that have been on your mind throughout the offseason. As always, you did not disappoint, and I appreciate everyone who took the time to send in their questions.
Now, let’s get into it.
Q: Are there any remaining free agents that the NJ Devils should consider signing? Perhaps a Tarasenko or Laine?
— @DevilsState
A: The Devils already have a plethora of forwards at their disposal, so I’m not sure I can envision a scenario in which either player would be a fit in New Jersey or whether this organization is the right place for either of them to continue their career.
That said, I am curious to see if the Devils bring in any players on PTOs in the coming weeks, especially given the number of forwards already competing for a spot.
Q: Which player(s) currently in Utica look the most promising and could have a chance at breaking out and making the Devils roster at some point this upcoming season?
— @NE0CRIM3
A: “Don’t sleep on Lombardi either.”
That quote has continued to stand out from my conversation with Mehta in late July, so Amadeus Lombardi is certainly one player I’ll be watching closely when training camp opens. I’ll also be keeping an eye on the development of Matyas Melovsky, but at this point, I don’t see a realistic path for him to make his NHL debut in 2026-27 unless something goes seriously wrong for New Jersey.
Q: What letter grade do you give Devils management for their offseason efforts so far? Better yet, why that grade?
— @MrEd315
A: I know you’re not going to want to hear this, but it’s really difficult to say at this point in mid-August. Right now, I have no idea how any of the new additions—Anthony Mantha, Evan Rodrigues, or Jesper Boqvist—will mesh with their new linemates or fit within Sheldon Keefe’s system.
On paper, I don’t hate the moves that have been made. But this was a team that, on paper, should have been a playoff team last season, so I can’t simply evaluate them based on the players and configurations listed on a piece of paper.
I will answer this question around American Thanksgiving. By then, we’ll have a much better idea of how well the new additions have fit, and ultimately, how good of an offseason the organization actually had.
Q: Reading about potential lineups for the Devils next season that don’t include Lenni Hämeenaho. Wondering if Hämeenaho really will spend 26/27 in Utica after his showing late last season with the Devils?
— @FreeTheZeus
A: I think if the Devils forward group remains healthy, there is a very good chance that Lenni Hämeenaho will spend the majority of the 2026-27 season with Utica. Right now, New Jersey has an abundance of middle-six forwards, all with more experience than Hämeenaho.
At this stage of his development, he is better served playing big minutes —including on the power play and penalty kill—and being put in situations where he can continue to build confidence and round out his game. If those opportunities aren't available in New Jersey, Utica is the better option. And if Hämeenaho does return to the Comets, the coaching staff would undoubtedly be thrilled to have him back.
Q: What’s your opinion on the goalie situation in New Jersey and how it will play out?
— @maddogdevil82
Mehta’s biggest bet going into the season?
First, I really like Jake Allen. He is a veteran who knows exactly what he needs to do to perform at his best. Second, the organization needed to make a decision on Nico Daws, and I am glad they finally gave him an opportunity. He has worked closely with Comets’ goaltending coach Brian Eklund to prepare for this exact moment, so there should be no excuses when things get underway next month. David Rittich provides the necessary insurance the team needs, because it would be a tall task to rely on Jakub Málek, who is entering just his second professional season, if Allen or Daws were injured.
That being said, I can’t talk about the goaltending without addressing the defense because the two are so intertwined. A healthy Brett Pesce will make a world of difference, and one of my biggest questions entering training camp is the play of Johnathan Kovacevic. He struggled after returning from injury last season, but let’s not forget how successful he and Jonas Siegenthaler were two seasons ago. If those two can rediscover that chemistry, it could go a long way toward strengthening a goaltending tandem that, on paper, may leave more to be desired.
The last thing I will say is that, based on my conversations with Mehta, I don’t get the sense that he is someone who will sit back and wait if things start to go off the rails.
Q: What is your take on the whole Quinn Hughes situation?
— devsfan82
A: For now, I view it as a talking point, one that has provided plenty of fodder during the dog days of summer.
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