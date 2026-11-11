The Devils' Underlying Issues Are Fixable With A Proactive Sheldon Keefe

Hischier has been one of the bright spots on the power play, scoring five of the Devils’ 11 goals this season on the advantage. However, he speaks to one of the issues the team has had early on. Aside from Hischier, the Devils lack a finishing presence and forwards who can get to the net and net those dirty-area goals. “We need to get better there. I think everybody knows that, and that’s why we’re trying to put the work in,” Hischier stated after the Oct. 9 practice, when the team focused on their power play and their finishing.