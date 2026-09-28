New Jersey Devils Reveal Opening Night Roster Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The New Jersey Devils announced their opening night roster for the 2026-27 season on Monday evening, officially introducing the group that will begin the campaign at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The roster is headlined by a familiar core of forwards Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, while several new additions are set to make their Devils debuts. Notable additions include forwards Luke Evangelista, Anthony Mantha, and Amadeus Lombardi.
Devils' Opening Night Roster
Forwards
Jesper Boqvist
Jesper Bratt
Connor Brown
Luke Evangelista
Cody Glass
Arseny Gritsyuk
Nico Hischier
Jack Hughes
Amadeus Lombardi
Anthony Mantha
Timo Meier
Dawson Mercer
Stefan Noesen
Evan Rodrigues
Defensemen
Declan Chisholm
Brenden Dillon
Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes
Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler
Goaltenders
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Remi Poirier
Earlier Monday, the Devils announced that Marc McLaughlin (F), Riley Tufte (F), Colin White (F), Vladislav Kolyachonok (D), Topias Vilen (D), and David Rittich (G) had been loaned to the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets.
Injured, Non-Roster
— Nick Bjugstad (F)
— Johnathan Kovacevic (D)
— Seamus Casey (D)
Devils Open Season Thursday
New Jersey will begin its 2026-27 campaign on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Prudential Center. The Devils will host the Philadelphia Flyers in their season opener.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
With the opening-night roster now set, the Devils will look to begin the new season with their established core, supplemented by several new faces throughout the lineup.
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