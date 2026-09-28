Logo
New Jersey DevilsNew Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils Reveal Opening Night Roster Ahead of 2026-27 Season

KristyFlannery@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
KristyFlannery
Partner
Sep 28, 2026 9:27 PM

The New Jersey Devils announced their opening night roster for the 2026-27 season on Monday evening, officially introducing the group that will begin the campaign at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. 

More Videos

The roster is headlined by a familiar core of forwards Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, while several new additions are set to make their Devils debuts. Notable additions include forwards Luke Evangelista, Anthony Mantha, and Amadeus Lombardi.

Devils' Opening Night Roster

Forwards

  • Jesper Boqvist
  • Jesper Bratt
  • Connor Brown
  • Luke Evangelista
  • Cody Glass
  • Arseny Gritsyuk
  • Nico Hischier
  • Jack Hughes
  • Amadeus Lombardi
  • Anthony Mantha
  • Timo Meier
  • Dawson Mercer
  • Stefan Noesen
  • Evan Rodrigues

Defensemen

  • Declan Chisholm
  • Brenden Dillon
  • Dougie Hamilton
  • Luke Hughes
  • Brett Pesce
  • Jonas Siegenthaler

Goaltenders

  • Jake Allen
  • Nico Daws
  • Remi Poirier

Earlier Monday, the Devils announced that Marc McLaughlin (F), Riley Tufte (F), Colin White (F), Vladislav Kolyachonok (D), Topias Vilen (D), and David Rittich (G) had been loaned to the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets. 

Injured, Non-Roster 

— Nick Bjugstad (F)

— Johnathan Kovacevic (D)

— Seamus Casey (D) 

Devils Open Season Thursday

New Jersey will begin its 2026-27 campaign on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Prudential Center. The Devils will host the Philadelphia Flyers in their season opener.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

With the opening-night roster now set, the Devils will look to begin the new season with their established core, supplemented by several new faces throughout the lineup.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy