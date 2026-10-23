Opinion: The Hellebuyck Trade Puts Sunny Mehta In The Spotlight

New Jersey Devils
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Oct 23, 2026 10:19 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 10:19 PM
The blockbuster trade is another big swing from the Devils general manager, who has shown a willingness to pull out all of the stops to make this team a Cup contender.
Every fan grows up dreaming of all the trades they can make. Whether it’s online, in the NHL 2K video games, or in casual conversations. Everyone thinks they can be the general manager of their favorite team and acquire all the stars and form the best roster.
Sunny Mehta is living in that world. The North Jersey native grew up rooting for the New Jersey Devils. After years in front offices and taking a non-traditional path to the GM role, Mehta is running the Devils and making those blockbuster trades that fans try to chalk up in their heads.
The Connor Hellebuyck trade is the latest move and certainly the biggest since Mehta took over. He kicked off the ground running, but his latest move changes the conversation around the Devils. With his help, he’s turned a team that missed the playoffs last season and was expected to be a borderline playoff team this season into a team with raised expectations.
Mehta’s Big Move Following An Offseason Full Of Them
It’s not surprising that Mehta made the trade for Hellebuyck. After all, he made multiple trades this offseason to upgrade the roster. Some of the highlights include.
- Trading Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers for Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist, and Ben Steeves.
- Acquiring Amadeus Lombardi from the Detroit Red Wings.
- Adding Declan Chisholm from the Washington Capitals.
- Signing Anthony Mantha.
- Landing and extending Luke Evangelista.
- Claimed goaltender Rémi Poirier off waivers.
The Devils entered the season with a better team that was ready to be competitive. That said, Mehta made a statement by acquiring Hellebuyck. It’s one thing for a GM to say they won’t stop improving their team, but it’s another to back it up.
The Hellebuyck trade is the cherry on top. It’s the move that signals this team is ready to compete for a Cup. Yet, while it’s not surprising that Mehta made this trade, it also wouldn’t shock anyone if he keeps adding. Dylan Larkin expanded his list of teams he’d waive his no-trade clause to include the Devils, and Mehta might bring the center to join Hellebuyck and Jack Hughes, two players he won a Gold Medal with at the Olympics.
Mehta has shown a willingness to go all-in. A bold approach to running a team that few GMs have, especially in their first year at the helm. The Hellebuyck trade is another reminder that Mehta isn’t like most GMs, or any the hockey world has seen before.
Mehta Continues To Stand Out Among The Young GMs
When Mehta was hired by the Devils, he was viewed as an analytical, data-driven, and forward-thinking GM. He isn’t the first and is only part of a group of young GMs who were hired recently with an analytics background.
The Carolina Hurricanes are the reigning Stanley Cup champions thanks to Eric Tulsky. The New York Islanders hired Mathieu Darche in the 2025 offseason. The Toronto Maple Leafs brought in John Chayka this offseason. Teams are shifting away from the former players and looking for data-driven executives.
Yet, Mehta stands out among this group. It’s not just because of his analytics background but also because of his poker background, specifically, how gambling shaped him as a GM. He’s willing to make a bold move if the odds are in his favor. He’ll take a calculated risk if it’s the best move available. A safe move like the Evangelista or Lombardi trade can turn into a difference-maker.
All of this comes into play when Mehta wants to make a trade. It’s a risky move to acquire Hellebuyck and give up four players and two draft picks in the process. Yet, there’s a good chance it not only works out but makes the Devils a Cup-caliber team, and that’s why he makes the trade.
The Devils Are Making Big Moves Without Mortgaging Their Future
The impressive part of the Hellebuyck trade is that Mehta didn’t deplete the farm system to do so. Sure, trading Alexander Command, whom he selected with the 12th overall pick, isn’t easy. However, the Devils didn’t trade Anton Silaev or the other top prospects in the system.
Many GMs try to toe the line between making a big move and keeping the future intact. Tulsky is one of the best in the NHL in this regard, and it’s why the Hurricanes are often making great trades at the deadline yet have prospects in their system ready to go when needed. Mehta is putting together this balancing act as well.
thehockeynews.comDevils GM Mehta Takes Calculated Risk In Hellebuyck Trade With JetsPushing not quite all-in to acquire Connor Hellebuyck instantly elevates the New Jersey Devils, hurts their divisional opponents, and creates a new perception around the team. As for the Winnipeg Jets? Well, the less said, the better.
Hellebuyck was acquired in exchange for Command, Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad, and two draft selections. Mercer was playing in the middle six and has high upside, while Command is a top prospect, and Daws is a young goaltender who can develop into a great one. However, it’s a trade that doesn’t leave the cupboards empty. On the contrary, Mehta can look at this trade as the one that sets the team up for success both now and in the long run.
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