Reinvigorated Rangers Make Devils Hudson River Rivals A Measuring Stick Game

The Devils are one of the teams that might take note. Their defense has let them down so far. Yet, all the pieces are in place for the unit to be great. Luke Hughes is more talented than his play suggests, and like Adam Fox, he must lean into the skills that made him a top-pair defenseman in the first place. Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacevic, like Durzi and Pettersson, are shutdown defensemen who just need to put it all together.