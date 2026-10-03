Seamus Casey’s Injury Hurts The Devils In Multiple Ways

One of the top defensemen in the pipeline will be out for eight to ten weeks with a lower-body injury, and the Devils will have a tough time replacing him in more than one way.
It’s a tough blow for Seamus Casey. This was supposed to be the season when he took a big step in his development and became a prospect to watch in the New Jersey Devils' prospect pool. Just when he thought he was ready to be a staple on an NHL team, something every player dreams of, the rug was pulled out from underneath him.
Instead, a knee injury will leave him out of the lineup for over two months. That essentially takes half a season away from the 22-year-old defenseman who was hoping to have a breakthrough with the Devils. The injury hurt the player the most and has a ripple effect on the team as well.
Casey’s Development Takes Another Hit
The path to the NHL has been a rocky one for Casey, one he’s still navigating. Like many defensemen, he needed games at the American Hockey League level before he made the jump to the NHL.
The past few seasons with the Utica Comets showed his growth. While he’s a smaller defenseman and not the ideal third-pair option, he was shaping up to be someone the Devils could call up when needed.
Now, Casey’s timeline to the NHL takes a hit. He’s not skating and not getting the game action needed to take that next step. It puts his future with the Devils in question, especially since he’s a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
Devils Lose A Key Depth Defenseman
The Devils are already starting to spread thin on their blue line. Johnathan Kovacevic is still out with a knee injury, and Declan Chisholm, who entered the season as the extra defenseman, is playing on the third pair with Brenden Dillon.
Another injury will force the Devils to turn to their prospect pool. Casey is the most NHL-ready defenseman on the AHL team, someone they’ve called up in the past and would call up again. Now, the Devils must search for another option, possibly another prospect like Ethan Edwards or Mikael Diotte.
Silaev Loses A Valuable Defense Pair
The expectation was for Casey to be the top-pair defenseman for the Comets and the go-to call-up for the Devils. However, in Utica, he’d also be the defenseman who takes Anton Silaev’s game to the next level.
Silaev is the shutdown defenseman the Devils are developing. He’s learning the pro game but has all the skills to become a physical, bruising blue liner who can block shots and clean up pucks in the net front in a few years. However, to learn the position, he needs a veteran on his pair and someone who has contrasting skills.
Casey isn’t a veteran, but he’s been in the AHL long enough to know the league and understand the style of play. More importantly, he’s the scoring defenseman who can play with an aggressive mindset while Silaev focuses on his defensive game.
Instead, Silaev needs a defenseman to play alongside. In the AHL, it gets tempting to play with an offensive mindset, and young defensemen need someone to keep them in check. Likewise, a stay-at-home option needs a pair who has a scoring element to them. It will be a tough adjustment for the Devils prospect, especially for the first few months of the season without Casey.
Casey’s Injury Leaves Comets Without Key Player
One of the motives this offseason for Sunny Mehta, Braden Birch, and the new front office was to build a winning culture at the AHL level. A great season from the Comets would help the prospects take steps forward.
It’s why Riley Tufte, Ben Steeves, and David Rittich were among the handful of players acquired this summer to help the Comets. The veterans will lead the team on and off the ice and bring that winning culture to the AHL team.
If Casey wasn’t on the Devils, he was expected to be a big part of the Comets' success, helping them turn things around. Now, the AHL will start the season without one of their best players. With the Comets starting their season this weekend, the question is how they’ll look early on and whether a season of optimism can go off the rails quickly. A 2-1 win on Friday night against the Providence Bruins was a promising sign that they will be fine.