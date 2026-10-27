The Devils Hope Their Core Can Go Up Against Any In The NHL

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 27, 2026 2:12 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 2:12 PM
With games against the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights this week, the Devils will find out how good their top-end talent and roster altogether are.
The New Jersey Devils have had a core in question for years. Are the right pieces in place, and can they win with the stars leading them? With only two playoff appearances in five years and three in the past eight, the team's top-end talent was second-guessed.
With the Connor Hellebuyck acquisition, the core is different. Now, the Devils have three forwards (Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt), plus defenseman Luke Hughes and elite goaltender Hellebuyck to build around.
This gives the Devils a core that can go up against any team in the NHL. This road trip against the Dallas Stars (Oct. 27), Colorado Avalanche (Oct. 28), and Vegas Golden Knights (Oct. 30) will test how good it is, especially if Hellebuyck is geared up and ready.
The Stars, Like The Devils, Have An Underrated Core
The Stars are a well-built team and have been for years. Their general manager, Jim Nill, provided them with depth, but elite talent leads the way, even among some of the overlooked players in the league.
Wyatt Johnston often goes unnoticed as a young center in a non-traditional hockey market. However, he’s not only one of the best scorers in the NHL, but he’s also scoring at a surprising pace to start his career. Johnston is off to a slow start with only two goals this season, but he has 136 games and is only 23 years old.
At this rate, Johnston can hit 400 goals by the time he’s 30. Moreover, the way he finds the back of the net is tough to stop as he gets to the net and the slot and powers the puck in or scores with his quick shot. It’s a skill set that ages well and will make him a consistent threat on the power play.
The Stars also have their version of an elite defenseman in Miro Heiskanen. He hasn’t won the Norris Trophy and doesn’t stand out on the offensive end, but he is one of the best shutdown defensemen in the game, with 36.9 defensive point shares in his nine seasons in the league. If the NHL had an award for the best defensive defenseman, he would be a perennial finalist for it.
Mikko Rantanen is the power forward who is tough to play against. Likewise, Jason Robertson has been in the news in recent years because of his point production, yet he was left off the USA Olympic team and has struggled to sign a long-term deal. However, the Stars' core goes beyond the core and is tough to handle.
It’s similar to the Devils core, which has its stars who garner the headlines, notably Hughes and Bratt, who are highlight-reel players. However, whenever the Devils are competitive, fans start noticing Nico Hischier and what he brings to the lineup.
Devils Have Another Look At The Avalanche Core
The Oct. 20 game at home against the Avalanche was a test that the Devils handled. They saw firsthand how skilled Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are, yet held them in check for a 4-3 win.
The Avalanche are looking to even up the score and, more importantly, rebound from a slow start. The Presidents’ Trophy winner last season is 6-5-1 and sits in fourth place in the Central Division.
The Devils will get MacKinnon and Makar playing with an edge. “These points are going to be points you wish you had at the end of the year, and you don’t want to give them up,” Makar stated after the 4-3 loss to the Devils.
Both Makar and MacKinnon know the Avalanche must snap out of this slow start that’s weighing them down. It’s why they will give the Devils, who will play the second game of a back-to-back, a tough game on Wednesday night
Where The Devils Have The Edge
The Devils, thanks to the moves GM Sunny Mehta made this summer, enter these matchups with more depth. They have the advantage outside of their core and particularly on their third and fourth line, with forwards who can check, defend, and score.
The Avalanche and Stars are also starting to show their age and lose a step. They aren’t the juggernauts in the Western Conference that they were in previous seasons. The Devils, meanwhile, are a younger team, and it’s reflected in their play.
Plus, if Hellebuyck is playing at a high level, the Devils can beat anyone. It’s unlikely that happens right away, as the goaltender has yet to see NHL action and will need time to prepare for the season ahead. However, the expectation is that Hellebuyck will return to that elite form at some point, and it gives the Devils an edge regardless of who they play.
What is on your mind as the Devils begin this road trip? Comment below!
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