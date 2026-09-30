Which Devils Will Benefit The Most From A Rising Salary Cap

The good news for general manager Sunny Mehta is that both players are making under $2.5 million AAV and won’t drive up the asking price. Jonas Seigenthaler, on the other hand, might when he heads to free agency in 2028. He’s been a steady blueliner for the Devils and only has a $3.4 AAV. Even at 31, he’ll be a defenseman teams will target, and the Devils might be looking at a deal in the $7 million AAV range or higher.