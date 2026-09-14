The New Jersey Devils Should Have A Bigger Prospect Showcase

There was a feeling in the building that had the fans engaged. It’s the unknown of the prospects. The Devils don’t have a top prospect pool, but there’s a curiosity surrounding the few names who might crack the NHL roster. How good is the rookie defenseman Anton Silaev? Is there a depth forward poised to impress during training camp? Which prospects are under-the-radar and can turn the Devils into a playoff team? Does the skill in this game translate at the NHL level?