The New Jersey Devils Should Have A Bigger Prospect Showcase

Teams around the league are playing exhibition games featuring their top prospects in different venues. It’s a great idea that the Devils should consider in the future.
The New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers faced off in a Rookie Series featuring their top prospects this weekend. The two games were at the PPL Center, the home of the Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and it was a great way to get the rookies ready for the season while bringing hockey back to the fans.
Saturday’s game felt like a back-to-school day, not just for the players, but also for the staff, scouts, media, and the fans, who were excited to finally see hockey for the first time in months. The Flyers and Rangers aren’t the only teams having these scrimmages either.
The Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets had a prospect challenge in Gatineau, Quebec. The San Jose Sharks hosted a Rookie Faceoff at Tech CU Arena, the home of their AHL affiliate, and it featured six of the Western Conference teams.
The New Jersey Devils had their version as well, hosting the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon at their practice facility, the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House. It’s something they can and should build on, as many teams around the league have done.
The Devils Home & Home Against The Islanders
The Devils' practice facilities are connected to Prudential Center in Newark, and there isn’t a lot of seating available for fans. The intention of their exhibition game against the Islanders prospects was to get the players ready for the season; the fans in attendance were a plus.
That said, it was a surprise to see the venue was full. It shouldn’t be a surprise considering this is the first glimpse of hockey in months but for a game that has zero implications on the standings, there was still an intrigue that brought a crowd on a Sunday afternoon in early September.
There was a feeling in the building that had the fans engaged. It’s the unknown of the prospects. The Devils don’t have a top prospect pool, but there’s a curiosity surrounding the few names who might crack the NHL roster. How good is the rookie defenseman Anton Silaev? Is there a depth forward poised to impress during training camp? Which prospects are under-the-radar and can turn the Devils into a playoff team? Does the skill in this game translate at the NHL level?
It’s why the PPL Center drew a strong crowd over the weekend for the Flyers and Rangers prospects. Sure, both teams have a handful of young names ready to make an impact in the NHL. However, catching the future in person before everyone else is what will attract fans to the arena, and the Devils must take note.
It Makes Sense For The Devils To Play At Their Practice Facilities
It’s easy to look around the league at all of the showcases and wonder why the Devils and Islanders aren’t doing something bigger. Both teams can host in an AHL market or a region that doesn’t see prospects up close often and give them a chance in a competitive atmosphere.
For the Devils, their practice facilities are in Newark, and it makes sense to have a game there as well. That’s why the Islanders are doing the same on Tuesday night at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Long Island.
For both teams, it’s a trip for the prospects to head to one of their AHL markets to play a few games, especially exhibitions. The Flyers, for example, have their practice facilities in Voorhees, New Jersey, a short drive away from Philadelphia, but Allentown is 63 miles away, making it an easy commute for a game. Utica is 228 miles away from Newark.
The bottom line is that if the Devils want to do something similar to what the Flyers do, or what the Sharks are hosting, they must find an arena near both their practice facilities and the Islanders. Likewise, the arena shouldn’t be the size of Prudential Center but big enough for a gameday atmosphere, like an AHL or ECHL arena.
So, Where Could The Devils host A Prospect Showcase?
The Devils can bring their prospects to a college arena, whether it’s the Hobey Baker Memorial Rink in Princeton or ProSkate Ice Arena, which hosts the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. However, both arenas have small capacities, not enough to make them major draws for the Devils.
There are a few arenas in Upstate New York that would eagerly host an exhibition game, including Albany and Binghamton, two markets that hosted Devils AHL teams in the past. However, like Utica, both are a decent commute.
The good news is that Trenton now has an ECHL team and can host a rookie series. The bad news is that the ECHL team isn’t affiliated with the Devils, and if the Islanders are hosting, they would likely choose a place that’s closer to them.
An arena that hosted AHL games in the past but won’t this season is Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It’s a great place for the Devils, but the question is whether the Islanders, who moved their team from Bridgeport to Hamilton, would be on board.
Another option is for the Devils and Islanders to join the Flyers and Rangers in Allentown. In one weekend, fans can watch prospects from all four teams up close.
Do you think the Devils should host a bigger prospect showcase? If so, where do you think they should host one? Feel free to comment below!