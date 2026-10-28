Devils Latest Success Is Putting Nico Hischier’s Elite Play On Notice

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 28, 2026 4:47 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 4:47 PM
Nico Hischier was one of the overlooked star players in the NHL, but with the Devils becoming a top team in the Eastern Conference, people are starting to notice the impact he’s had.
Nico Hischier scored twice in the New Jersey Devils' 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. His two goals gave the Devils a 2-0 lead in the lopsided win, starting the three-game road trip with a bang and giving them their fourth straight win.
The optimism is high around the Devils. They’ve been one of the hottest teams in hockey, and they added elite goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped 16 of 17 shots in his season debut.
The Devils are starting to separate themselves as a team in the Metropolitan Division. And with that success comes more attention from the national hockey audience. Players who were overlooked for years will finally get their flowers, and Hischier headlines that list for the Devils.
Hischier’s Been Great For Years, Now He’s A Pivotal Part Of A Competitive Team
Teams that enter the contention conversation enter the spotlight as well. The success allows fans to get a close look at some of the star players they weren’t paying attention to and realize how good they are. The Florida Panthers Cup runs allowed fans to appreciate the great play of Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling, while the Vegas Golden Knights put Mark Stone on notice, especially in the playoffs.
Hischier has been a great player and a core part of the Devils since he was drafted in 2018. He’s a top-six center who does it all regardless of his linemates. The problem for Hischier is that in his nine seasons with the Devils, they have only made the playoffs three times and won one playoff series.
There’s still plenty of time, and a lot can change in the 2026-27 season. The Devils are on a hot streak, but eventually they’ll regress and won’t look like the dominant team that they’ve been lately. That said, the Devils are shaping up to be one of the best in the Metropolitan Division and possibly the Eastern Conference.
It’s made fans realize how valuable Hischier is to the Devils. He’s one of the league’s best centers and has played a pivotal role in their success this season. Moreover, if the Devils are in the playoffs, he’ll be one of the players who gets them over the hump.
The Devils Go As Hischier Goes
The Devils have had some of their best games this season when Hischier is playing at a high level. It’s understandable since he not only finds the back of the net but also finds goals in front of the net and steps up defensively.
The power play struggled in the first three games, scoring only one goal in the first 14 attempts. Hischier took responsibility, stating "We need to get better there. I think everybody knows that, and that's why we're trying to put the work in," after the Oct. 9 practice. The power play has scored six goals since then with Hischier scoring four on the man advantage. While the unit is still below average, scoring 18.92% of the time compared to the league-average 21.10% but it's a much-improved unit with their captain leading the way.
While Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Arseny Gritsyuk have formed a top line that’s tough to stop, with all three skaters stepping up offensively, Hischier has led the do-it-all line. Head coach Sheldon Keefe will turn to Hischier with Timo Meier and Luke Evangelista on his wings if the Devils need a goal, to step up defensively, or anything in between.
The Devils have a higher floor, assuming Hellebuyck plays at a high level. Likewise, if the Hughes line keeps playing at a high level, the offense will always be there. However, Hischier is the glue who makes everyone around him better, and his play will determine how far this team goes.
Hischier Can Put Himself In The Selke Conversation
With seven goals, Hischier leads the team. His two-goal game let him leapfrog Arseny Gritsyuk, who has six on the season, and put Hischier on pace for a career offensive year.
However, his defense is what makes him valuable. His 0.4 defensive point shares and seven blocked shots are tied for the most among the Devils' forwards (ironically, with Gritsyuk as well), while his play as a defensive center allows him to turn defense into scoring chances the other way.
Hischier was a Selke Trophy finalist in 2022-23 when Patrice Bergeron won it. It will be a tight race this season, but with Aleksander Barkov missing time due to an injury and Nick Suzuki out for a few weeks as well, Hischier has a clear path if he keeps it up.
Likewise, a great season from the Devils will have fans and, more importantly, voters noticing his two-way play. If Hischier keeps playing this way and the Devils end the season as a top team in the Eastern Conference, he’ll be a finalist and possibly win the award.
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