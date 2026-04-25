Why Topias Vilén Got The Call Over Ethan Edwards: Inside The Devils Decision

“We want to be a process-driven organization,” he said. “This was the third year of his entry-level contract, and he has matured incredibly as both a hockey player and a person over those three years. I am not saying anything that our coaches wouldn't say. He was our best overall defenseman in all three zones in the second half of the year. He didn't have the start he wanted, like a lot of guys on that team, but from where he started, and Keefe watches our games, and he said, ‘I want to see this guy at the NHL level.’”