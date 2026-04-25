Why Topias Vilén Got The Call Over Ethan Edwards: Inside The Devils Decision
After three seasons of developing in the American Hockey League with the Utica Comets, Topias Vilén finally received his first NHL call-up on April 10, 2026.
The 23-year-old made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils on April 12 against the Ottawa Senators. He played two NHL games, averaging 15 minutes of ice time.
“They have been really happy with his development over the last three years, but this year in particular,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said at the time of the call up. “They felt he was the guy who earned the opportunity and someone they wanted to get a look at.”
When the organization announced it would be Vilén, who was drafted 129th overall in 2021, who received that final call-up instead of other prospects, including 2020 120th overall pick Ethan Edwards, some questioned the decision.
In an interview with The Hockey News, Comets general manager Dan MacKinnon provided clarity to that question.
“We want to be a process-driven organization,” he said. “This was the third year of his entry-level contract, and he has matured incredibly as both a hockey player and a person over those three years. I am not saying anything that our coaches wouldn't say. He was our best overall defenseman in all three zones in the second half of the year. He didn't have the start he wanted, like a lot of guys on that team, but from where he started, and Keefe watches our games, and he said, ‘I want to see this guy at the NHL level.’”
With the Comets, Vilén finished the 2025-26 season with 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 61 games. He had the second-most points on the blue line behind Calen Addison. When he was re-assigned to the Comets after his stint with the Devils, he collected three assists in Utica’s final two games of the season.
“I wanted to give Topias the boost coming to training camp next year on his second contract. To say, ‘Hey, you are not that far away from playing at the NHL level.’ You know, the motivation he will have in the offseason. That was all part of the process.”
As Vilén prepares for his second contract, Edwards will be training for his second full season playing professional hockey.
In 79 career AHL games, the former University of Michigan Wolverine has impressed MacKinnon, who believes the youngster has a ton of upside.
“Edwards is an elite skater and will be even a high-end skater at the NHL level,” MacKinnon shared. "He is sub-six feet tall, but he is so hockey strong. He never loses a battle. What he was learning this year was coming from college, where he could sort of impose himself on the game in the pocket and understand sometimes less is more in terms of managing the pocket. His game evolved during the AHL season this year. He became much more responsible and steady in terms of his puck management.”
Edwards will be the first to say there was a bit of a learning curve in the middle of the season for him. He appeared in 69 games for the Comets, collecting 23 points. His 10 goals led all defensemen.
“It was no slight against (Edwards), MacKinnon said of Vilén receiving the call-up. “He was a rookie pro, and he still needs more time. That is all part of the process.”
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