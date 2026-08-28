Can Arseny Gritsyuk Claim a Top-Six Spot? Devils Teammate Believes So

It’s that time of year when New Jersey Devils players begin returning to the Garden State and settling back into their season routines. While some are already skating at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, others will be arriving soon, including 25-year-old Arseny Gritsyuk, who is preparing for his second NHL season after a promising rookie campaign.
In his first year, the Russian winger appeared in 66 games, recording 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists). He opened the season alongside Paul Cotter but moved throughout the lineup as the year progressed. Eventually, Gritsyuk found consistency alongside Cody Glass at center, with either Lenni Hämeenaho or Connor Brown on the opposite wing.
In early July, he signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract to remain a Devil with an average annual value of $3.25 million.
“I am enjoy rink, enjoy fans,” he said during his media availability. “I seriously love New Jersey Devils.”
His first season in New Jersey came to an early end after he underwent a shoulder procedure in April. He spent the early part of the offseason rehabbing before returning to the ice in July.
With training camp only a few weeks away, one question surrounding the Devils’ forward group is where Gritsyuk will fit into the lineup for the 2026-27 season. With the additions of Anthony Mantha, Evan Rodrigues, and Jesper Boqvist, head coach Sheldon Keefe has plenty of options at his disposal and will likely experiment with several different combinations throughout camp.
One of Gritsyuk’s teammates believes the 6′ 0″ winger has it in him to claim a coveted top six role.
“100%,” Glass exclusively told The Hockey News. “I think he's got the shot. He's got the speed.
“People don’t realize how hard it is moving from Russia to come play in North America,” Glass continued. “Not being able to speak English very well, I think that can be very hard on a person. For how [Gritsyuk] handled it, I think he did a really good job because it is very intimidating.”
During his media availability in July, Gritsyuk admitted that he was “A little bit scared because this for me, new team, new guys, and I play for everybody on PlayStation, and now I sit (at) one table with them.”
Having spent so much time alongside Gritsyuk, Glass got to know the young winger both on and off the ice. So, when he heard the news of Gritsyuk’s new contract, Glass was understandably thrilled.
“I love him,” Glass explained. “He has such a good personality on and off the ice. It was very cool being able to get to know him. His English has gotten a lot better, so it has obviously helped the chemistry on the ice.”
One of the storylines to watch during training camp will be how Gritsyuk’s familiarity and comfort with the team and his surroundings translate to his play on the ice. Can he take the next step and solidify one of the few remaining spots in the Devils’ top six? Or will the coaching staff reunite Gritsyuk with Glass in the middle six?
Regardless of where Gritsyuk ultimately lands in the lineup—and he will likely move around early in the season as Keefe searches for chemistry and the best possible combinations—Glass is confident that the young winger will make an impact.
“Now that he will be more comfortable coming into this second year, he is only going to be better,” Glass continued. “I think everybody saw how good he was, and you never know; next year he could be getting a bigger role. The sky is the limit for him.”
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