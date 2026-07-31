Devils' Brett Pesce Provides Injury Update at Shoulder Check Showcase
The veteran defenseman shares a positive health update and supports mental health awareness at a star-studded charity event in Connecticut.
Brett Pesce was the first player to arrive at Martire Family Arena at Sacred Heart University for the fourth annual Shoulder Check Showcase.
Dressed casually in a T-shirt and baseball cap, the ever-smiling defenseman stood before a row of cameras and spent six minutes discussing the significance of Thursday night's event.
“We are here because of mental awareness,” Pesce said of the event's mission. “Just checking in on someone next to you, even if you are not close to them and seeing how they are doing. You never really know how someone is doing mentally. Checking in and reaching out if anyone needs help is the focus of tonight's game.”
Shoulder Check, an #HT40 initiative, encourages young men and women to support one another through small acts that can make a lasting impact, reinforcing that "being there" can be as simple as placing a hand on someone's shoulder.
Pesce was one of several NHL players participating in the event, joining names such as Chris Kreider (Anaheim Ducks), Shayne Gostisbehere (Carolina Hurricanes), Trevor Zegras (Philadelphia Flyers), Mason McTavish (St. Louis Blues), and others.
The game itself was secondary. Goals were scored and passes were made, but the night's true significance extended far beyond the final score. The lasting image was the smiles worn by the players throughout the evening—whether they were speaking about the event's mission or laughing with teammates on the bench as they waited for their next shift. It was a reminder that, for one night, hockey served as the backdrop for something much bigger.
An Update On Pesce’s Health
The good news for the New Jersey Devils is that their top defensive defenseman is healthy and ready to go for the 2026-27 season, with last year’s injury concerns firmly behind him.
In October 2025, he suffered an upper-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche that sidelined him until mid-December.
“It was a really bad injury,” Pesce told The Hockey News. “They kind of had to reconstruct my finger, so I knew it was going to take a while. I couldn't really move my finger, so my whole hand was kind of messed up. Obviously, I played through it all year.”
The 31-year-old toughed it out for the next 28 games.
“Injuries are just so tough and he wore it this year,” Brenden Dillon said of his teammate back in April. “Block shot, and he is out for two months. Then he comes back and is dealing with something else. He just tries to play through everything. Even when he got hurt at the end of the year, he finished the game. There are a handful of guys I know that would be able to play through what he was playing through.”
Pesce revealed that he suffered a sprained MCL after taking a hit on March 3 against the Florida Panthers, an injury that ultimately ended his season.
Dillon’s praise was evident in Pesce’s performance that night. He logged 22:04 of ice time—the second-most among Devils defensemen—and led all New Jersey skaters with three blocked shots.
The season ended just before the Tarrytown, New York, native was ready to return, as he likely would have rejoined the lineup had there been a few more games.
“I was just about ready to come back, but obviously we missed the playoffs, so there was no point on rushing back,” Pesce continued.
Neither injury affected Pesce’s offseason training as he is back to 100 percent health.
Limited to just 37 games last season, it cannot be overstated how important Pesce is to New Jersey's blue line and locker room, where he serves as a calming, steady presence.
“He is a big part that slots everybody in,” Dillon said. “Look at how the season started, with everyone slotting into the right position, or the penalty kill. I felt when him and I were together things were clicking.
“In the locker room, he is a vocal guy,” Dillon continued. “It adds one more leadership voice in there to settle things down if it is not going great.”
Pesce and the rest of the Devils' veterans will report to Prudential Center on Wednesday, Sept. 16, marking the official beginning of a new season—and another opportunity for a team determined to take the next step.
Click here for more information about the Shoulder Check Showcase and their mission: Reach out. Check In. Make Contact.
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