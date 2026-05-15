Devils Dish: Connor Brown Reveals Which Teammates Are Most Likely

After a practice in late February, I cornered New Jersey Devils forward Connor Brown and asked him to partake in my favorite segment, “Which Teammates Are Most Likely.” Understanding that he was a new addition to the Devils’ locker room, I decided to ask him the same questions I had asked Chris Tierney in February 2024 to see if there were any repeats in answers.
Enjoy this surprise offseason installment of “Which Teammates Are Most Likely.”
Q: Which teammate is most likely to answer the phone in the middle of the night in the case of an emergency?
Brown: Brenden Dillon. He is reliable. Every time I call, he answers.
Q: Which teammate is most likely to randomly burst out into song?
Brown: Paul Cotter. He would probably start rapping.
Q: Which teammate is most likely to go on Top Chef and win?
Brown: Emma Dillon. (Regarding the) guys, honestly, I don’t know. Maybe Johnathan Kovacevic? I have no idea. That is a blind guess.
Editor’s Note: Emma made chocolate chip cookies for Brown and his family the day before this interview. According to the winger, they were elite. For research purposes, of course, I will need to confirm in 2026-27.
Q: Which teammate is most likely to go skydiving or bungee jumping?
Brown: Not Cody Glass -he would be terrified. Dawson Mercer.
Q: Which teammate is most likely to experience a major life event and not tell the rest of the group?
Brown: Arseny Gritsyuk. Actually, that is not true because it would probably be recorded.
...Timo Meier.
Q: Which teammate is most likely to pull an Irish good-bye at an event?
Brown: Jake Allen. He has three kids and is allowed to Irish goodbye.
Q: Which teammate will most likely win a team-wide arm wrestling competition?
Brown: Dougie Hamilton. He is pretty strong. You know what? It is probably Brenden Dillon. Those two would be the final.
Editor’s Note: Tierney also mentioned two players, one of whom was Hamilton. The other? Brendan Smith. Just switching one Brendan for another.
Q: Which teammate is most likely to slide into a celebrity’s DMs?
... Brown stared at me with an expression that I truly can't put into words, as I stared back at him, holding back laughter.
.. pause ..
Brown: I think it is pretty obvious, no?
Editor’s Note: In my defense, I was trying to get through this segment as efficiently as I could, and I didn’t realize which question it was until the words left my mouth. It is hard to keep track of which questions are in each segment. The moment became one of the funniest in the history of “Which Teammates Are Most Likely.”
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