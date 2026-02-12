Timo Meier Unplugged: On Defensive Play & Adjustment To Devils Hockey

It was Meier Madness in Milan.
New Jersey Devils winger Timo Meier scored two of Team Switzerland’s four goals in their victory over France on Thursday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Playing on the third line with Philipp Kurashev and Pius Suter, Meier scored two third-period even-strength goals to seal Switzerland’s first victory of the 2026 Winter Games.
Meier is in the third season of an eight-year, $70.4 million contract with the Devils that has an average annual value of $8.8 million. In 222 games with New Jersey, he has 77 goals and 147 points.
“I think Timo, and his game today, is in a good place,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in January. “He looks like the power forward we envisioned when he came here. When you come to a good team, as we are, ice time is split up in a lot of different ways, but Timo comes in, and he has a great attitude. He is big, he is strong, and can skate. We love it when the puck is on his stick in the slot, because we know what he can do. He has been a great add.”
Before Meier and teammates Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler boarded a plane for Italy, The Hockey News sat with the 29-year-old to reflect on the adjustment from the San Jose Sharks to the Devils.
On-Ice Adjustments Since Coming To New Jersey...
“It has definitely been an adjustment. I think it continues to improve every day. The circumstances, obviously, change quickly, and you have to be able to adjust in the moment. Obviously, a different environment and a different role that I have to adjust to as well. That is not always easy, but I think that some adjustments have to be made and will make you better as a player. We are trying to build a team that is sustainable, and we want to win. We want to win with this team. I think everybody has to grow, and the roles they get, they have to do to the best of their capabilities.”
His Defensive Responsibilities...
“That wasn't the strength of my game, especially early on in my career. I was an offensive guy who always wanted to be in a shooting position in the offensive zone. You know, be on the power play in front of the net. Now, a lot of times you have to start in the defensive zone and work your way to the offensive zone, whereas before, sometimes you might be in that role where you come in fresh into the offensive zone.
“Those are elements of my game that I try to improve. It is like you said: selfless defending, then getting off at the right time so other guys can be fresh to strike on offense.”
If The Adjustment To The Devils Was Harder Than Anticipated...
“It was definitely hard, but it is fun. I know that to be the best player I can be, it is important for me to be versatile. You know, playing defensively and adding that swagger offensively, and bringing all those things together. I think that is where I can take another step in my game and really be a complete 200-foot player.”
The Pressure...
“'I have always been a guy who expects a lot out of myself. The pressure from the outside, I think, is what it is. The media and fans have expectations, but I think I have even bigger expectations for myself. I know what I am capable of, and that is why I want to push myself every day.
“I always struggle with being satisfied. I always want more. I think that kind of makes me who I am. I always put a lot of pressure on myself. The mental aspect is something we try to grow every day. That is a skill you have to work on, too. It is a fun ride that comes with a lot of ups and downs, but I enjoy having the opportunity to come in every day, do what we love, and just get better.”
