Devils Dish: Brett Pesce Reveals Which Teammates Are Most Likely

After a recent practice, I requested to speak with a player who I think has one of the most underrated personalities in the New Jersey Devils locker room: Brett Pesce.
And let me tell you, the 31-year-old did not disappoint.
Entering this season, I knew how much my readers enjoy my “Which Teammates Are Most Likely” segment, and I hoped to bring it to you in digital form. Due to the condensed schedule and prioritizing written work over anything digital, it has not quite worked out to this point.
The main reason I want to bring you this specific segment in video format is that it showcases the personalities of the players I sit with in a way no other segment or story has. Nothing about this segment is or should be taken seriously; it is pure entertainment and a way for the guys to poke fun at their teammates with a smile on their face (normally, it is accompanied by laughter as well).
While I am still working my way towards at least one on-camera segment (I have one player who already agreed to participate), please enjoy the first installment of "Which Teammates Are Most Likely" of 2025-26.
Pesce: I will say Luke Hughes because he is a young kid, and he is kind of like an airhead (in the absolute best way possible). In the summer, he takes a while to get back to me.
Editor’s Note: Prior to Pesce responding to this question, I revealed that Luke Hughes was the original answer to this question.
Pesce: I will go with Jack Hughes.
(Pause for three seconds of silence followed by 10 seconds of laughter)
Pesce: I feel like he has been late to a few things in the past, so I feel like sometimes guys are just used to it.
THN: Do Jack and Luke carpool together to events?
Pesce: Oh, yeah. They will be the last ones there.
Pesce: Good question. I am going to go with Connor Brown. Big personality and loves to chat. He is pretty loud and vocal, so I feel like he would thrive in that environment.
Editor’s Note: Before the Olympic break, I tracked down Brown to see if he has a go-to karaoke song. Without hesitation, literally zero hesitation, he told me it was "Brian Wilson" by Barenaked Ladies. Two points for Pesce for his accuracy because Brown confirmed he’s sang it before.
Pesce: I will go with Brenden Dillon because I have personal experience. He is always trying to pay. I appreciate it, but I don't like when he pays. It is kind of a never-ending battle between us.
Pesce: That is a really good one. You know who I am going to go with?! Johnathan Kovacevic. He loves to chat. A smart guy, you know, college guy, of course. I think he has got a good head on his shoulders. I think he would enjoy that.
Pesce: That is a good question. I would say... who is lazy? I would say Dawson Mercer... Maybe not? I have to think about it. Give me a second.
(Pause for 10 seconds of thought)
Pesce: Honestly, can I say myself?
THN: If you want to, you can say yourself. In the spirit of transparency, I thought it would be you.
Pesce: Yeah, it is hard for me to get out of the house on days off.
Pesce: I mean, I am just going to keep going with Luke Hughes. Actually, you know what? Let's go with Arseny Gritsyuk. He is a young guy...
Editor’s Note: Unfortunately, Evgenii Dadonov was sitting at his stall the moment I asked Pesce this question.
Pesce to Dadonov: There is no way he knows how to change a tire in his car, right? No way.
(Dadonov stares at Pesce and silently shrugs with a faint smirk as he walks across the locker room)
Pesce: Yeah, Gritsyuk is kind of like a 24-year-old baby. He is pretty immature, goofy, and funny.
