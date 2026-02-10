Devils Dish: Brett Pesce Reveals Which Teammates Are Most Likely

Entering this season, I knew how much my readers enjoy my “Which Teammates Are Most Likely” segment, and I hoped to bring it to you in digital form. Due to the condensed schedule and prioritizing written work over anything digital, it has not quite worked out to this point.



The main reason I want to bring you this specific segment in video format is that it showcases the personalities of the players I sit with in a way no other segment or story has. Nothing about this segment is or should be taken seriously; it is pure entertainment and a way for the guys to poke fun at their teammates with a smile on their face (normally, it is accompanied by laughter as well).