Islanders Alter Lines Ahead Of Game vs. New Jersey Devils

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders will be altering some of their lines when they battle the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7 PM ET.

With forward Bo Horvat still out, head coach Patrick Roy has elected to flip Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

BREAKING: Bo Horvat Back On Ice For Islanders Practice

Islanders star Bo Horvat returns to practice. His absence sparked concern, but a swift recovery offers a significant boost.

Barzal, who is riding a seven-game point streak, will skate with Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom.

"He's playing really well with Anders [Lee]," Roy said. Anders goes to the net, and it opens up the ice for Barzy. And Barzy likes to carry the puck."

This trio has been on the ice together for 20:39 minutes at 5-on-5, with the Islanders outscoring their opponents 1-0 despite being outshot 9-6.

Pageau will center Jonathan Drouin and Emil Heineman. This trio has been on the ie for 16 minutes at 5-on-5 with the Islanders being outscored 1-0, outshooting their opponents 11-9.

Maxim Shabanov did not play on Saturday in their 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres, but will be back in on Tuesday.

"It's nothing personal," Roy said on Maxim Tsyplakov coming out of the lineup, a common thread this season. "I thought it was good for Shabby to have a game to rest and watch. Tomorrow, we are going to have Shabby back there, and we'll see how it goes."

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin will not play or back up David Rittich, the club's starter against the Devils.

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin Dealing With 'Small Nagging Issue'; Marcus Hogberg Recalled From Bridgeport

Sorokin sidelined with a nagging injury. Hogberg's emergency recall answers the Islanders' immediate goaltending needs.

Sorokin is dealing with a 'nagging injury' so the organizaiton is taking extra precaution and are expecting him back after the holiday break.

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg, who is up with the team on an emergency basis, will back up Rittich on Tuesday.