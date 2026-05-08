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Islanders Competing At 2026 World Championships

Stefen Rosner
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Star playmaker Mathew Barzal headlines a group of elite talent representing their nations in Switzerland, marking a high-stakes return to international ice for the veteran forward.

The New York Islanders have a handful of players who will represent their respective nations at the 2026 World Championships in Switzerland from May 15 to May 31. 

First, we have Mathew Barzal making his return to international play. 

The 28-year-old, who recorded 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games this season, last represented Canada at the 2022 World Championships, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) in nine games. 

Canada won silver, falling to Finland. 

Barzal did not get a call from Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics in large part because he missed 52 games in 2024-25, putting him behind the eight-ball on a stacked team. 

Barzal laces up for Team Canada, aiming for gold in Switzerland. A statement of national pride after overcoming injury and Olympic snub.
thehockeynews.comIslanders' Mathew Barzal Commits To Team Canada For 2026 IIHF World ChampionshipBarzal laces up for Team Canada, aiming for gold in Switzerland. A statement of national pride after overcoming injury and Olympic snub.

Left off Sweden's 2026 Winter Olympic team, Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman will be heading across the Atlantic. 

Holmstrom, 24, recorded 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 79 games, last representing Sweden at the U20 World Junior Championships in 2021 where he tallied five assists in five games. 

Heineman, also 24, had a career season during his first year on Long Island, recording 31 points (22 goals, nine assists) in 82 games. He last represented Sweden at the 2025 World Championships, recording 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 10 games. 

Swedish forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman are set to skate for their country at the 2026 World Junior Championships, showcasing their developing talent on the international stage.
thehockeynews.comIslanders' Simon Holmstrom & Emil Heineman To Represent Team Sweden At 2026 World ChampionshipsSwedish forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman are set to skate for their country at the 2026 World Junior Championships, showcasing their developing talent on the international stage.

Prospect Danny Nelson (2023, No. 49) has yet to play for the Islanders or turn pro rather, but he'll be representing Team USA. 

The 20-year-old forward, who recorded 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in his junior season at the University of Notre Dame as their captain, last represented Team USA at the 2025 U20 World Junior Championships. 

He also represented Team USA at the Spengler Cup last summer, part of the U.S. Collegiate Selects, recording one assist in four games. 

No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, who is going to win the Calder Trophy for rookie of the season, chose not to play for Canada.

Disappointing Olympic snub foreshadows Schaefer's surprising absence from Canada's 2026 World Championship roster.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Will Not Play For Team Canada At 2026 World Championships Disappointing Olympic snub foreshadows Schaefer's surprising absence from Canada's 2026 World Championship roster.

Same with Bo Horvat, who won silver with Canada at the 2025 Winter Olympics. 

Injuries and a grueling season sideline the Olympic silver medalist. Horvat prioritizes rest over representing Canada at the upcoming World Championships.
thehockeynews.comOlympic Silver Medalist, Islanders Forward Bo Horvat, Won’t Play For Team Canada At 2026 World ChampionshipsInjuries and a grueling season sideline the Olympic silver medalist. Horvat prioritizes rest over representing Canada at the upcoming World Championships.
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