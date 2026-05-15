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Islanders Simon Holmstrom, Emil Heineman & Sweden Kick Off 2026 IIHF World Championships vs. Canada cover image

Islanders Simon Holmstrom, Emil Heineman & Sweden Kick Off 2026 IIHF World Championships vs. Canada

Stefen Rosner
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Sweden’s dynamic duo faces a stacked Canadian roster as tournament play begins in Switzerland. With Mathew Barzal sidelined, all eyes shift to the Islanders' young stars in Zurich.

The New York Islanders expected to have three players competing at the 2026 IIHF World Championships, which kicks off on Friday in Switzerland. 

However, with Mathew Barzal leaving Team Canada due to precautionary measures related to a pre-existing injury, all eyes are on Emil Heineman and Simon Holmstrom, who are suiting up for Team Sweden.

Swedish forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman are set to skate for their country at the 2026 World Junior Championships, showcasing their developing talent on the international stage.
thehockeynews.comIslanders' Simon Holmstrom & Emil Heineman To Represent Team Sweden At 2026 World ChampionshipsSwedish forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman are set to skate for their country at the 2026 World Junior Championships, showcasing their developing talent on the international stage.

Those two will face Canada at 10:20 ET, which can be seen on NHL Network. 

With Barzal out, Canada added Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to their stacked squad. Macklin Celebrini will retain the "C" for Canada, with Crosby donning an "A".

Islanders Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Matthew Schaefer elected not to play for Canada to make sure he's rested and ready for the 2026-27 season.

Disappointing Olympic snub foreshadows Schaefer's surprising absence from Canada's 2026 World Championship roster.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Will Not Play For Team Canada At 2026 World Championships Disappointing Olympic snub foreshadows Schaefer's surprising absence from Canada's 2026 World Championship roster.

Forward Bo Horvat, who won a silver with Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, elected not to participate. 

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