Islanders Simon Holmstrom, Emil Heineman & Sweden Kick Off 2026 IIHF World Championships vs. Canada

The New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] expected to have three players\ncompeting at the 2026 IIHF World Championships, which kicks off on Friday in\nSwitzerland. \n\nHowever, with Mathew Barzal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-mathew-barzal-withdraws-from-world-championships-due-to-injury-precaution]\nleaving Team Canada due to precautionary measures related to a pre-existing\ninjury, all eyes are on Emil Heineman and Simon Holmstrom\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-simon-holmstrom-emil-heineman-to-represent-team-sweden-at-2026-world-championships],\nwho are suiting up for Team Sweden.\n\nIslanders' Simon Holmstrom & Emil Heineman To Represent Team Sweden At 2026\nWorld Championships\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/124f2f40-52d8-445f-8eb5-9b025fef4c6a.jpeg]\nIslanders' Simon Holmstrom & Emil Heineman To Represent Team Sweden At 2026\nWorld Championships Swedish forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman are set\nto skate for their country at the 2026 World Junior Championships, showcasing\ntheir developing talent on the international stage.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-simon-holmstrom-emil-heineman-to-represent-team-sweden-at-2026-world-championships]\n\nThose two will face Canada at 10:20 ET, which can be seen on NHL Network. \n\nWith Barzal out, Canada added Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to their\nstacked squad. Macklin Celebrini will retain the "C" for Canada, with Crosby\ndonning an "A".\n\nIslanders Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Matthew Schaefer elected not to play\nfor Canada to make sure he's rested and ready for the 2026-27 season.\n\nBREAKING: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Will Not Play For Team Canada At 2026\nWorld Championships\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/60a2d0d0-cf14-4889-a3d5-23d5e22247df.jpeg]\nBREAKING: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Will Not Play For Team Canada At 2026\nWorld Championships Disappointing Olympic snub foreshadows Schaefer's surprising\nabsence from Canada's 2026 World Championship roster.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-islanders-matthew-schaefer-will-not-play-for-team-canada-at-2026-world-championships]\n\nForward Bo Horvat, who won a silver with Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics,\nelected not to participate.