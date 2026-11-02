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Vladimir Dravecky Named OHL's Defenseman Of The Month

Vladimir Dravecky Named OHL's Defenseman Of The Month

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Russell Macias
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Nov 2, 2026 1:31 PM

The New York Islanders enjoyed a solid month of October overall, with some ups and downs along the way to a 7-5-2 record.

Perhaps no one inside the organization had a better month than 2026 fifth-round pick Vladimir Dravecky.

Dravecky, 18, has lit the OHL on fire to start this season. He leads all OHL defensemen in points, with 20 points in 13 games.

Following that torrid start, the OHL announced that Dravecky has been named the OHL's Defenseman of the Month for the month of October.

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Dravecky's scored four goals in the month to with his 16 assists and the defenseman currently has an eight-game point streak

The Czech defenseman's month also featured him signing his entry-level contract with the Islanders on October 7th.

Three days later, Dravecky celebrated his signing by posting a two-goal, five-point night against the Owen Sound Attack.

Dravecky's had an unbelievable month, and has quickly shot up the list of the Islanders' most exciting prospects.

In his draft season, Dravecky had 28 points in 58 games. He's got 20 points in 13 games to start this season.

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