Vladimir Dravecky Named OHL's Defenseman Of The Month

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders]\nenjoyed a solid month of October overall, with some ups and downs along the way\nto a 7-5-2 record.\n\nPerhaps no one inside the organization had a better month than 2026 fifth-round\npick Vladimir Dravecky\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/players/vladimir-dravecky-continues-steamrolling-the-competition].\n\nDravecky, 18, has lit the OHL on fire to start this season. He leads all OHL\ndefensemen in points, with 20 points in 13 games.\n\nFollowing that torrid start, the OHL announced\n[https://chl.ca/ohl/article/ohl-announces-top-performers-of-the-month-for-october-2026/]\nthat Dravecky has been named the OHL's Defenseman of the Month for the month of\nOctober.\n\nDravecky's scored four goals in the month to with his 16 assists and the\ndefenseman currently has an eight-game point streak\n\nThe Czech defenseman's month also featured him signing his entry-level contract\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-sign-promising-prospect-to-entry-level-contract]\nwith the Islanders on October 7th.\n\nThree days later, Dravecky celebrated his signing by posting a two-goal,\nfive-point night\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-fifth-round-defenseman-prospect-torches-ohl-competition]\nagainst the Owen Sound Attack.\n\nDravecky's had an unbelievable month, and has quickly shot up the list of the\nIslanders' most exciting prospects.\n\nIn his draft season, Dravecky had 28 points in 58 games. He's got 20 points in\n13 games to start this season.