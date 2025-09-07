Rangers Star Ready To Bounce Back

The 2024-25 season was a very tough year for the New York Rangers. After entering the season with high expectations, they missed the playoffs. Now, after a disappointing campaign, they will be looking to turn things back around in 2025-26.

If the Rangers hope to get back to being among the top teams in the Eastern Conference, they will need some of their key players to have bounce-back seasons. Veteran forward Mika Zibanejad is undoubtedly one player who the Rangers are hoping will regain his top form in 2025-26.

Zibanejad is coming off a down season for his standards, as he posted 20 goals, 62 points, and a minus-22 rating in 82 games. While he still produced decent offense, it was far lower than his recent seasons. Before the 2024-25 season, Zibanejad recorded at least 26 goals and 72 points in each of the previous three campaigns. This included producing at a point per game pace or better in two of them.

Furthermore, Zibanejad recorded at least 72 points in five out of his previous six seasons before the 2024-25 season. The only one he did not was in 2020-21, when he recorded 50 points but in just 56 games. Thus, the possibility of him getting his offense back up next season should not be ruled out.

When noting that Zibanejad has had plenty of strong seasons before his down 2024-25, there is clear reason to believe that he can bounce back this upcoming campaign. If he does, it would be significant for a Blueshirts club that needs all the help it can get right now.

