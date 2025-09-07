Rangers Star Forward Is Major X-Factor

The New York Rangers made a major move this past season when they acquired forward J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks back in January. The Rangers' decision to bring back Miller was easy to understand, as they were in the middle of a disappointing season and needed another star.

Miller fit right back in with the Rangers after being acquired, as he recorded 13 goals and 35 points in 32 games after the trade. This was after he had nine goals and 35 points in 40 games with the Canucks before the move.

Now, with the Rangers looking to be a playoff team again in 2025-26, there is no question that Miller is a major X-factor for them. If the 32-year-old forward plays at his highest level, it would undoubtedly help the Rangers' chances of being a more competitive team this upcoming season.

When looking at Miller's recent seasons, it is hard not to feel optimistic about him heading into this upcoming campaign. Before the 2024-25 season, Miller recorded over a point per game in each of his previous three seasons. This included posting 32 goals and 99 points with Vancouver in 2021-22 and career highs with 37 goals and 103 points in 81 contests in 2023-24. If he produces offense like this in 2025-26, it would be massive for the Rangers.

Nevertheless, it will be very fascinating to see what kind of year Miller can put together for the Rangers this upcoming season from here.

