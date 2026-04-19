Advantage Carolina: What The Senators Have To Improve On For Game 2 Monday Night

“I'm going to look at it here tonight and tomorrow and see what we can do better,” Jake Sanderson said while describing how Carolina’s penalty kill operated. “They pressure really well. Honestly, it’s nothing we're not used to. We know they have a very aggressive penalty kill, and we played them plenty of times, and we've had success before. Even tonight, I thought we had a goal and a few other grade-A looks. We just need to keep sticking with it.”