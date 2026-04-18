Future Watch: Blake Montgomery Turns Pro With Senators, Then Dazzles With Highlight-Reel AHL Goal Friday Night

After NCAA heartbreak, then signing with the Sens, Blake Montgomery scored his first AHL goal, showcasing elite speed and a slick finish.
It’s been an eventful week for Ottawa Senators prospect Blake Montgomery.
The 6'4" University of Wisconsin winger came oh so close to becoming the first player in modern history to win a Memorial Cup and an NCAA Championship in consecutive years. Montgomery and the Badgers fell 2-1 to the University of Denver last Saturday.
Adding to the heartbreak in the final, Montgomery was assessed a holding penalty early in the third period, which wasn't at all on him. It was easily one of the worst referee calls that you’ll ever see. At the time, Wisconsin was down 2-1 with just over four minutes to play and pressing for the equalizer in the title game.
But the news got a lot better for Montgomery after that.
On Wednesday, the Senators signed him to a three-year contract beginning this fall. He also signed an amateur tryout with the Belleville Senators and made his pro debut in Belleville on Wednesday as well. By Friday night, he was feeling a lot more comfortable, and scored a highlight reel goal.
His first American Hockey League goal had it all.
It showcased both his speed and finish. The first thing that stood out was his explosive speed down the left wing. But it also highlighted his hands on a slick backhand finish, along with some cleverness in chipping the puck up ice to himself to get it out of harm’s way as he blew past his defender.
Before heading for Wisconsin this season, Montgomery spent the 2024-25 season in the Ontario Hockey League with the Memorial Cup champion London Knights, where he put up 50 points in 51 games. As a first-year collegiate player, his numbers fell off in the NCAA with 17 points in 37 games.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
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Rod Brind'Amour Describes Senators As 'A Huge Challenge' In Round One
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