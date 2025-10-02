Do the Senators Need To Add Another Fighter Who Takes A Regular Shift?

As the Ottawa Senators continue their pre-season auditions, Tuesday’s 5-0 loss illustrated something clearly. When the Montreal Canadiens play the Ottawa Senators this season, they intend to try to intimidate them physically.

Who could blame them? Aside from Brady Tkachuk, who else on the roster can fight and win? This is not to question anyone's heart.

Zack MacEwen was signed a couple of years ago as a response to the Toronto Maple Leafs signing Ryan Reaves. MacEwen is a good fighter and always willing to answer the bell. But he hasn't fared well against the league's heavyweights.

Everyone answered the bell in the Habs game. The Habs, led by the Brothers Xhekaj, initiated the majority and, aside from Kirby Dach turtling against Donovan Sebrango, there really wasn’t a chest puff moment for the Senators.

As far as nuclear deterrents go, the Senators don’t have anyone in the system who can play regularly AND keep the other team in line.

Tyler Kleven has the size to suggest he could handle himself. However, his inaugural bout was against Adam Lowry of the Jets, and it soon became clear that Kleven played University hockey where he did not learn how to become a great fighter.

Carter Yakemchuk had 120 penalty minutes in his draft year and another 82 last year, but didn't have much interest in fighting on Tuesday night. Gabriel Eliasson, the Senators' 2nd pick in the 2024 priority selection, was regarded as the meanest player in the 2024 draft. This is a reputation he tried to uphold in rookie camp this year.

Perhaps they will be a pair one day. This doesn’t solve the current dilemma.

Ridly Greig will take all comers and that isn’t necessarily a good thing. He irritates. He doesn’t intimidate.

Other teams may take note of what happened on Tuesday and try to replicate it. The risk is not only having liberties taken with your star players, but also having your captain taken out of the game defending people when he should be wreaking havoc in front of the opposing goalie.

Looking within the division, the defending champion, Florida Panthers, are without a couple of key pieces in Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, who play the hard minutes, but the Panthers also have the likes of Sam Bennett, who can play it anyway you want or someone like AJ Greer, who can play hard minutes and fight.

The Leafs have said goodbye to Mitch Marner, and new faces like Nicolas Roy won’t replace his offence but will make them bigger and harder to play against. They also brought in Michael Pezzetta for nights when trouble is expected. Simon Benoit is a defenseman who brings both size and the ability to use it effectively to the table. Not the most intimidating roster in the division, but they are big enough not to get pushed around.

The Bruins have the likes of Nikita Zadorov who is as mean as they come, and they also doubled down on former Senator Mark Kastelic for another three years. Say what you will, but Kastelic can play a fourth-line role and can win a fight. He had 10 last year alone. The Bruins, as a team, had the second most fights in the NHL last season with 30.

The Bolts don’t have a lot of guys who fight but they have plenty of guys who can, and they are huge with the likes of former Senator Nick Paul, Victor Hedman, Erik Czernak, and the list goes on. Teams won’t intimidate them physically.

The Sabres don’t have a Matthew Barnaby type and haven’t in a long time. Adding Josh Norris didn’t make them tougher to play against. They also own the longest playoff drought in the league at 14 seasons. Coincidence? They had the eighth most fights in the league last year at 23. Fights at the end of games you are about to lose don’t add up to much in the standings.

The Detroit Red Wings don’t have anyone who would fit the description of an enforcer. They also have the second-longest playoff drought in the league at nine years. Coincidence? Mason Appleton is a gritty player, but as an off-season signing, he doesn’t really inspire fear, and nor do adding Jacob Bernard-Docker and Travis Hamonic. Hard to say where Stevie Y is taking this team.

Coming out of the last lockout, the competition committee sought to make the game faster and more entertaining with an emphasis on skill. This led to the near extinction of the dedicated enforcer. It also led to players who can both play harder minutes, be physical AND fight when needed, all the more valuable. Tkachuk is the Senators' only such player.

Teams don’t need a lot of pugilism to be effective, but they do need some, and aside from their captain, the Senators have a glaring gap in this department.

