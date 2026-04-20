Game 2: Artem Zub's Status Uncertain As Senators Try To Rally In Raleigh

Down 1-0 to Carolina, the Senators have their fingers crossed on the status of Artem Zub.
The Ottawa Senators can’t seem to catch a break in the injury department, particularly on their blue line.
As they prepared for Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, they learned that Tyler Kleven would not be available. It was hoped he might be ready to play in the event Artem Zub cannot.
Zub was injured in Game 1 after delivering a big hit on Carolina forward Seth Jarvis and did not return. He wasn't at practice on Monday and the Senators have described him as a game-time decision.
Kleven has been skating in recent days while wearing a full face shield at practice. He hasn’t played since April 2, when he took a puck to the face in a 4–1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Dennis Gilbert was also rattled in Game 1 after taking a hit from behind into the boards. The initial concern was that he had aggravated the shoulder injury he suffered back in March, but he managed to stay in the game and finish.
It’s also likely that Thomas Chabot is far less than 100 percent after his early return from the forearm surgery he had last month.
If Zub cannot go on Monday night, Nikolas Matinpalo will likely move into the top four, alongside Jake Sanderson, and Lassi Thomson would likely draw back into the lineup after appearing in five games for Ottawa between April 7 and 15.
But the Senators also have the option of using their 2024 seventh-overall pick, Carter Yakemchuk, who was called up on Sunday after the Belleville Senators’ season came to a close.
Yakemchuk finished the year with 40 points in 54 games, second-best among AHL rookie defencemen. He made his NHL debut in Detroit last month, recording a goal and an assist in a big win over the Red Wings that may have marked a turning point in Ottawa’s season.
But Carolina's smothering forecheck, putting the heat on Thomas Chabot and Jordan Spence, helped lead to the only two goals in the game. So this may not be the time or place for the 20-year-old.
Yakemchuk was called up on Sunday alongside forwards Tyler Boucher, Xavier Bourgault, Graeme Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev and Oscar Pettersson, a group that will serve as the club’s black aces.
Despite the injury concern, the bigger issue at hand is scoring. After being shut out 2–0 in Game 1, generating more chances will be paramount in Game 2 against a stifling, well-coached Carolina D.
Quick update, hot off the presses: if you can't score, nothing else matters.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
TV: Sportsnet, CBC and TVAS.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
First Blood: Senators Fall To Carolina 2-0 In Stanley Cup Playoff Opener
The Farm System Everyone Doubted Helped Save The Senators Season
Rick Bowness Clarifies That Only Some Of His Players "Don't Care"
Rod Brind'Amour Describes Senators As 'A Huge Challenge' In Round One
Through All The Noise, The Playoff-Bound Senators Held Their Ground
Brady Tkachuk Describes Brief Vision Loss During Game As 'Weird And Scary'