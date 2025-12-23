Josh Norris Returns: 'I Really Felt Like (Ottawa Fans) Had My Back, Even When I Was Injured'

Popular former Senator Josh Norris is back in Ottawa for the first time since his trade to Buffalo back in March. Norris was dealt to the Sabres along with Jacob Bernard-Docker for Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round draft pick..

Norris and the Sabres will face the Senators on Tuesday night, and after the game-day morning skate, he held court with the media. Here's the portion of the Q&A with reporters that dealt with facing the Sens and his time here in Ottawa.

First time back, has it been what you thought it might be, or has it been kind of weird?

Norris: "Yeah, it's good to be back, honestly. I haven't been back since. So yeah, I got to see some of the guys yesterday. And yeah, I love being here. I was here for a long time and it's good to be back."

What did this team give you? What happened to you in your six years here as a player or person?

"Yeah, obviously a lot. Yeah, I have mixed emotions, just thinking about my time here. I had a couple of years where I did really well and broke into the league, and obviously, I'm grateful for every opportunity that I had.

"Then I just ran into a lot of injury trouble and never really got back to the player that I was hoping to be for them for a long time. Stuff happens, and I'm in a great spot now. I'm super happy in Buffalo. I love Buffalo. But yeah, nothing bad to say about Ottawa.

"Never really got to say thanks to all the fans. Like I said, a lot of mixed emotions when I left, so I just kind of left it quiet. But they were always great to me, and I really felt like they had my back, even when I was injured. So I always appreciated that about the people here."

What did you do yesterday and who did you hang out with?

"I saw Timmy and Drake for a little bit, just kind of caught up. And then Brady's family is here, so I spent a nice dinner with them and just caught up.

Do you see all the social media stuff about people in Ottawa still cheering you on?

"Yeah, I'm not on social media a ton. My mom will tell me sometimes that the people here still want me to do well and cheer for me. It's no surprise, honestly. Like I said, the people here were great people and always supported me.

Will this be the most expensive game you play in terms of money on the board?

[LAUGHING] I don't know, my first game back this year was pretty expensive. But hey, if I gotta spend some cash to get a win, then I'll do it.

The Senators host Norris and the Sabres on Tuesday night at 7 pm.