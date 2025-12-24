Top Ottawa Senators Prospect Ready To Suit Up Again At World Juniors

Logan Hensler, the Ottawa Senators' 2025 first-round draft pick, is headed back to the World Juniors to help Team USA try to pull off a three-peat, and to say he feels at home this year would be an understatement.

For one, he's got the comfort level that comes with past World Junior experience, winning last year at the event in Ottawa.

But when we say Hensler feels more at home, it's because he is at home. Literally. Hensler hails from Woodbury, Minnesota, about 10 miles from St. Paul, where the tournament is being played this year. A win for a third straight year would be special, but it would also be the first World Junior tournament that the Americans have ever won on home soil.

“It’s always special to play for your country, but to play for your country not just in your country but in your home state, I don’t know if there are many times you’re going to get that opportunity," Hensler told NHL.com this week. "I couldn't be more excited for it all."

The University of Wisconsin sophomore won gold last year in a third pairing situation. He was the youngest player on Team USA, putting up one point in seven games at the tournament. But now, as one of three defensemen who are back for another go, the group is expected to lean on him a little more, starting on Boxing Day.

In the NCAA this season, the 19-year-old has three goals and five assists in 15 games. But his biggest improvements have come through confidence, physicality and his defensive play.

At the Draft in Los Angeles back in June, Sens GM Steve Staios traded the 21st pick to Nashville for the Predators' 23rd and 67th 2025 picks. Then, with the 23rd pick, the Senators took Hensler, the second time in as many years (Carter Yakemchuk) they've gone with a blueliner in round one.

Hensler and the Americans will open defence of their title on Friday night (6 pm, TSN) against Germany.

Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa