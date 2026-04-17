NHL Unveils Complete First-Round Playoff Schedule For Senators-Hurricanes Series
The Senators will battle the Hurricanes in round one and their full first-round playoff schedule is now locked in.
With the regular season now in the books, the NHL has released the full first-round schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the series between the Ottawa Senators (WC2) and Carolina Hurricanes (M1) series.
The league announced on Friday that Games 1 and 2 will take place in Raleigh on Saturday and Monday. Games 3 and 4 will be played in Ottawa on Thursday and next Saturday. Here's the full list of dates for each game in the best-of-seven series.
Game 1: Ottawa at Carolina, 3 p.m. ET April 18 (ESPN, SN, OMNI TVAS)
Game 2: Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET April 20 (ESPN2, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. ET April 23 (TBS, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Ottawa, 3 p.m. ET April 25 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max, SN, TVAS, OMNI)
*Game 5: Ottawa at Carolina, April 27 TBD
*Game 6: Carolina at Ottawa, April 30n TBD
*Game 7: Ottawa at Carolina, May 2 TBD
*- If necessary
Normally, Senators fans would also be keeping a close eye on Atlantic Division playoff opponents, but because of the way wild cards played out this year, they're participating in the Metro tournament.
The winner of this series will face the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers series. That series will go off like this:
Philadelphia Flyers (M3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (M2)
Game 1: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. ET April 18 (ESPN, SN, TVAS)
Game 2: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET April 20 (ESPN SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET April 22 (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 4: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET April 25 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max, SN, TVAS)
*Game 5: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, April 27 TBD
*Game 6: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, April 29 TBD
*Game 7: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, May 2 TBD
*- If necessary
The Atlantic playoffs will feature Boston at Buffalo, and Montreal at Tampa, and will have games on the following dates:
Montreal Canadiens (A3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A2)
Game 1: Montreal at Tampa Bay, 5:45 p.m. ET April 19 (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET April 21 (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET April 24 (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET April 26 (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS)
*Game 5: Montreal at Tampa Bay, April 29 TBD
*Game 6: Tampa Bay at Montreal, May 1 TBD
*Game 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, May 3 TBD
*- If necessary
Boston Bruins (WC1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (A1)
Game 1: Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. ET April 19 (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 2: Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. ET April 21 (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. ET April 23 (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN360, TVAS)
Game 4: Buffalo at Boston, 2 p.m. ET April 26 (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, TVAS)
*Game 5: Boston at Buffalo, April 28 TBD
*Game 6: Buffalo at Boston, May 1 TBD
*Game 7: Boston at Buffalo, May 3 TBD
*- If necessary
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Through All The Noise, The Playoff-Bound Senators Held Their Ground
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Senators Announce Plans For 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Ticket Sales This Week
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