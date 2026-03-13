Senators At Risk Of Being One Of The Best NHL Teams Ever To Miss The Playoffs

So in this bizarre season, you basically have 7 teams who are all on excellent stretches of hockey competing for 5 playoff spots between 3rd in the Atlantic, 2nd/3rd in the Metro, and the two wild card spots. In other words, two very good teams are likely not just going to hit the golf course in mid-April wondering what could have been, but actually compete with and break records set by the greatest teams of all time to miss the dance entirely.