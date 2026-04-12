Senators Call Up Forward From Belleville For Sunday Night Game In New Jersey

With their NHL playoff spot now officially secured, the Senators may choose to rest some of their regulars on Sunday night in New Jersey.
With their spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs all locked up, the Senators now begin the process of deciding how to approach their final two games of the regular season. No matter what, the Sens will finish with one of the two wild-card spots.
"Sticking to the process" will most assuredly remain Travis Green's message to his team. With the playoffs less than a week out, the last thing he wants is for bad habits to creep out.
But he's also in a position to rest some of his players, the ones who really need it.
As for wins, losses, and playoff positioning, they no longer matter very much. Since the Senators have no control over what's going on at the top of the Eastern Conference, there's really no advantage to busting their tails to maintain the top wild-card spot.
The top spot in the Eastern Conference is still up for grabs, as is first place in the Atlantic Division. So if the Senators happened to have a preferred opponent (which is unlikely), there's nothing they can do on Sunday, good or bad, that would help guarantee that matchup.
So as they prepare for Sunday's game with the New Jersey Devils (7 pm), it's a good bet that some of their regulars will get the night off to heal up or rest.
On Sunday morning, the Senators called Belleville for reinforcements, but only asked for one name: rugged forward Hayden Hodgson. AHL goal-scoring leader Arthur Kaliyev must be wondering what he has to do to get a call-up around here. As an RFA, it's hard to believe Kaliyev will be back with the organization this fall.
Hodgson, a 221-pound forward, will join the team in New Jersey ahead of the final road game of the regular season. Exclusively a fourth-line option, his recall would suggest that at least one of the fourth-line regulars may get a day of rest on Sunday.
The Senators could also turn to their healthy scratches from Saturday. Enforcer Kurtis MacDermid has been a healthy scratch for all but one game in 2026, and he'd probably like a shot against his former team.
Forward Stephen Halliday would also like to knock off some rust. He hasn't played since the trade deadline. And Ottawa native Cam Crotty might see some action too, along with backup goalie James Reimer.
Hodgson played nine games with the Sens between November 9 and December 6, 2025. He's on track to complete his second season with Belleville, which will miss the AHL playoffs this season.
Like MacDermid, he also doesn't mind the odd tussle, so the presence of both men may be welcome on Wednesday in the season finale when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit.
The Leafs have nothing to lose, so if players like Michael Pezzetta or Max Domi try to leave a mark and run around before their terrible season officially ends, the Sens will have an answer.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Senators Officially Clinch Playoff Spot For Second Straight Year
Why Shane Pinto Should Be One Of The Favourites For The Selke Trophy
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