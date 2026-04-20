Senators-Hurricanes Game 2 Preview: Time To Get 'Comfortable Being Uncomfortable'

“That's what we've done all year,” Thomas Chabot said through a smile. “We hold each other accountable, and we know there are a lot of guys in this room that want to do better and play better. We're going to bring it (tonight). It's a hell of a hockey team that we play. They finished first for a reason, but at the end of the day, we know we can compete with anybody, and that's where we want to show them.”