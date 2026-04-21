Senators Sign Red-Hot Goalie Lucas Beckman, Who's Currently On A 21–1 Heater

The Senators have signed goaltending prospect Lucas Beckman, who's 8-0 in the QMJHL playoffs and likely to be on Hockey Canada's radar for this year's World Juniors.
The Ottawa Senators have signed another of their top prospects to an entry level contract. They announced on Tuesday that Chicoutimi Saguenéens starting goalie Lucas Beckman has agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The 18-year-old is currently making hay in the QMJHL playoffs, posting a smooth 8-0 record with an outrageous .962 save percentage and a 0.75 goals against. He allowed just one goal in each of his first six games, then two shutouts in the last two outings as the Saguenéens polished off the Québec Remparts in a sweep.
To say that his December trade from Baie-Comeau to Chicoutimi has served Beckman well would be a ridiculous understatement. Since the trade, the Montreal native has lost just one game, going 21-1 in regular season and playoffs combined. Meanwhile, the Drakkar, the team he spent parts of three seasons with, finished dead last in the league.
Beckman was selected in the 4th round (97th overall) by the Senators in the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles. He's likely to get some attention from Hockey Canada's radar for the World Juniors this Christmas.
At the Sens development camp last summer, Beckman was excited to experience the higher level, which he expected would help him this season.
"The shots here are coming a lot quicker, the speed is better, and I think it means that when I go back to junior, it's going to feel a bit more slow motion (by comparison), and I'm going to be able to kind of be ahead of the play more," Beckman said.
Beckman also told The Hockey News that he had a specific goal for this season.
"My personal goal would be to be the best goalie in the Q," Beckman said. "That might sound a little overconfident, but I think I'm able to. We'll see."
So far, so good.
Beckman is the fifth Sens prospect in the past month to sign his ELC. The others are Blake Montgomery (F, Wisconsin), Hoyt Stanley (D, Cornell), Kevin Reidler (G, Penn State, and Gabriel Eliasson (D, Barrie).
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
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