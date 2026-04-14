Sens Prospect Jorian Donovan Wins Belleville Senators' AHL Man Of the Year Award
In a season where he made his NHL debut and had a standout season, Jorian Donovan has also earned top honours for his outstanding community contributions.
It's been a memorable year for Senators prospect Jorian Donovan.
2026 was the year he made his NHL debut, and nothing will ever touch that. With five injuries on defence, Donovan was part of a crucial 3-2 win in Detroit on March 26th, maybe the club's biggest win of the season.
Two days later, he suited up at Canadian Tire Centre, the rink where he used to watch his father, Shean, play. Not only that, his Sens home debut was against his favourite player growing up, Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
But on Tuesday, Donovan was bestowed with another moment to remember.
He was named as the Belleville Senators' AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the community during the 2025-26 season.
The IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award recognizes players who have demonstrated a strong commitment to community service and charitable involvement, making a positive impact both on and off the ice.
From the Belleville Senators' April 14 press release:
Since arriving in Belleville, Donovan has quickly established himself as a dedicated and enthusiastic presence in the community. Donovan sets an example for our group as a regular participant in team-led community appearances and has consistently gone above and beyond to connect with fans and give back.
This season specifically, Donovan has shown a genuine passion for engaging with young fans through school visits, minor hockey practices, and in-game activations, always taking extra time to speak with students and budding players and share his experiences both in hockey and in life. Also a regular participant in the club’s media outreach programs, Jorian’s approachable nature and willingness to make meaningful connections have made him a favourite among fans and community partners alike.
"He’s always volunteering first in line to go (participate in the community), and you see the way he interacts with kids in warm-up, or around the rink, or in the community,” said Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Andrew Campbell, who also coached Donovan in the Ontario Hockey League. “He’s got a great personality, and he’s a high character kid.”
Originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Ottawa native continues to develop both as a player and as a leader within the organization.
As the Belleville Senators’ nominee, Donovan is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL’s 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia.
Here's the full list, which includes former Senators Max McCormick and Andrew Agozzino.
Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (4th career selection)
Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (1st)
Jorian Donovan, Belleville Senators (1st)
Matthew Maggio, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)
Lucas Ciona, Calgary Wranglers (2nd)
Ben Steeves, Charlotte Checkers (2nd)
Justin Robidas, Chicago Wolves (1st)
Owen Sillinger, Cleveland Monsters (1st)
Max McCormick, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)
Jayson Megna, Colorado Eagles (2nd)
Amadeus Lombardi, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)
Jackson Dorrington, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)
Mitch McLain, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)
Grant Cruikshank, Hershey Bears (1st)
Cal Petersen, Iowa Wild (1st)
Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (4th)
Carson Bjarnason, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)
Tyrel Bauer, Manitoba Moose (2nd)
Oasiz Wiesblatt, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)
Jacob Doty, Ontario Reign (1st)
Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (1st)
Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Rochester Americans (1st)
Brett Seney, Rockford IceHogs (1st)
Matthew Phillips, San Diego Gulls (1st)
Patrick Giles, San Jose Barracuda (1st)
Kale Kessy, Springfield Thunderbirds (3rd)
Brandon Halverson, Syracuse Crunch (1st)
Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (4th)
William Villeneuve, Toronto Marlies (1st)
Andrew Agozzino, Tucson Roadrunners (2nd)
Ryan Schmelzer, Utica Comets (1st)
Phil Kemp, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)
Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa