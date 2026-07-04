Where Are They Now? Former Senators Find New Homes And New Deals (Part Two)

A wave of Senators alumni secured fresh contracts this week as teams across the league bolstered their rosters. In part two, we look at the players who signed two-way deals, hoping to work their way back into NHL consideration with new teams.
The opening days of NHL free agency provided a reminder of just how many players have passed through the Senators organization.
Since free agency opened on Wednesday, a long list of former Senators have signed contracts with new or existing clubs. In part two, we look at the ex-Sens who received two-way deals, looking to earn NHL roster spots with fresh starts this fall.
Max Guenette - Boston Bruins
After five seasons in the Senators organization, Max Guenette signed with Boston after being traded last season in the deal that brought Dennis Gilbert to Ottawa. Guenette was drafted back in 2019, and as a seventh-round pick, he continued to be an excellent AHL player for Lehigh Valley this season.
His 24 points in 42 games put him second in scoring among Phantoms defensemen, behind only Christian Kyrou, who just signed with the Senators this week.
Andreas Englund – Calgary Flames
Andreas Englund established himself as an everyday NHL defenceman with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2023-24 season, but he dropped down in the Kings' batting order the following year, and was eventually claimed off waivers by Nashville, where he struggled to stick.
His one-year deal with Calgary this week now offers him another opportunity to work his way back into a regular NHL role. Englund was the Sens' second round pick in 2014 and played four seasons with the club, including 33 games in Ottawa.
Noah Gregor – Winnipeg Jets
Noah Gregor signed a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets as he continues his search for a permanent NHL home. He was signed as a free agent in Ottawa in 2024 and left at the deadline in the San Jose deal that brought Fabian Zetterlund to town. The Jets will be his fifth NHL organization since 2024.
Gregor spent this season with the Florida Panthers, playing 37 games, including the one where he gave Carter Yakemchuk a concussion with a shoulder to the head.
Mads Sogaard – Tampa Bay Lightning
After seven years in the Senators organization, goaltender Mads Sogaard signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 25-year-old appeared in 31 NHL career games with Ottawa but spent most of last season in Belleville before becoming a Group 6 unrestricted free agent. With the Sens signing Samuel Ersson and Leevi Merilainen this week, the writing was on the wall for Sogaard.
The last time the Sens let a 6-foot-7 goalie get away to Tampa was Ben Bishop, and that worked out pretty well for the Lightning, who gave up Cory Conacher in the deal. Sidebar fun fact: Conacher came back from Switzerland and played two games for Belleville in 2022.
Dylan Gambrell – Minnesota Wild
Veteran forward Dylan Gambrell agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Wild. The Sens got some good mileage out of Gambrell, acquiring him in 2021 for a 7th round draft pick. He played north of 60 games for two straight seasons in Ottawa.
But since leaving Ottawa, he hasn't played a single NHL game since. He'll be hoping to land a fourth-line job in Minny after putting up a point per game for the Wild's farm club this year.
Boko Imama – Florida Panthers
Imama signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers, giving the defending Stanley Cup champions another rugged depth option entering training camp. Imama spent the 2023-24 season with the Sens, mostly in Belleville. He got into just six games with Ottawa before signing that summer in Pittsburgh.
None of these players will ever be mistaken for NHL superstars, but Sens Nation will always have a soft spot for the men who once proudly wore the centurion crest.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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