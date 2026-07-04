Where Are They Now? Former Senators Find New Homes And New Deals This Week
A wave of Senators alumni secured fresh contracts this week as teams across the league bolstered their rosters. In part one, we look at the best of the lot, the ones who signed one-way NHL deals.
The opening days of NHL free agency provided a reminder of just how many players have passed through the Senators organization.
Over the past three days, a long list of former Senators have signed contracts with new or existing clubs. Some will fill full-time NHL roles next season on one-way contracts, while others will head to training camp on two-way deals looking to earn a roster spot.
Former Senators Signing One-Way NHL Contracts
Nick Jensen – Anaheim Ducks
Nick Jensen's tenure in Ottawa officially came to an end after he signed a two-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks worth $2.2 million per season.
Jensen spent two seasons with the Senators after arriving from the Washington Capitals in the summer of 2024 as part of the Jacob Chychrun trade. Ottawa's objective in acquiring the veteran right-shot defenceman was to rebalance its blue line, and for much of his first season he provided exactly that before injuries began to take their toll.
Mathieu Joseph – Edmonton Oilers
Mathieu Joseph signed a one-year contract worth $1 million with the Edmonton Oilers.
Joseph spent parts of three seasons with Ottawa after arriving from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 trade that sent Nick Paul to Tampa Bay. His best offensive season in Ottawa came in 2023-24 when he produced 35 points in 72 games, but that didn't impress Steve Staios, who had just taken over as GM.
With the Senators looking to create flexibility, Joseph was traded to the St. Louis Blues in the summer of 2024. The Sens even had to throw in a third-round pick to convince the Blues to do the deal. Ottawa went on to sign several other forwards in free agency.
Lars Eller – Florida Panthers
After spending one season with Ottawa, Lars Eller signed a one-year contract with the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
The veteran centre got off to an impressive start with the Senators, recording six points in his first 12 games. His production slowed considerably after that, and with centre Stephen Halliday pushing for a full-time NHL opportunity, Ottawa opted to move in a younger direction.
Erik Gudbranson – Columbus Blue Jackets
Erik Gudbranson will remain in Columbus for a fifth season after signing a one-year contract worth $1.75 million. Gudbranson just wants to stay healthy after injuries limited him to just 53 games total over the past two seasons.
The Ottawa native spent the 2020-21 season with his hometown Senators, appearing in 36 games before being traded to Nashville for Brandon Fortunato and a 7th rounder.
Ian Cole – Chicago Blackhawks
Ian Cole signed a one-year contract that will pay him $4 million.
Cole's stint as a Senator barely lasted long enough to unpack. Ottawa acquired him from Pittsburgh in the 2018 Derick Brassard trade that also brought goaltending prospect Filip Gustavsson to the organization.
Just three days later, the Senators flipped Cole to Columbus for a third-round draft pick. Eight years later, the veteran defenceman is still cashing sizeable NHL paycheques. Chicago will be his 8th team since his drive-thru experience with Ottawa.
Nick Foligno – Minnesota Wild
Nick Foligno keeps rolling.
At 38, the former Senators captain signed another one-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $900,000. Foligno joined Minnesota last season to play alongside his brother Marcus and will return for another campaign.
Foligno was traded by Ottawa 14 years ago for Columbus defenseman Marc Methot.
Dennis Gilbert – Buffalo Sabres
Defenceman Dennis Gilbert landed a one-year, one-way NHL contract back with Buffalo worth $850,000.
Gilbert did two recent tours of duty with the Sens. He arrived in 2025 in the Josh Norris deal but then left in free agency last summer. He came back this season in exchange for Max Guenette before heading to free agency again this summer. The Sens can't seem to quit him, so maybe we'll see Gilbert again soon.
So there it is, your list of old faces in new places. Next up, we'll tackle the list of former Senators who signed two-way deals with new organizations this week.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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