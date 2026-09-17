3 Flyers Who Have Most to Prove During 2026 Training Camp

Pressure is on with a much shorter runway to opening night.
On Thursday, training camp officially begins for the Philadelphia Flyers, and for some, the next two weeks will be an important inflection point in their careers.
Opening night is less than two weeks from now, with the Flyers starting their season against the archrival Pittsburgh Penguins in a playoff rematch on Sept. 30.
By then, the Flyers will have played four preseason games and cut their roster in half, going from 46 players to the allotted 23 they'll begin the season with.
This is all to say that anyone fighting for a roster spot, or anyone fighting to prove themselves to head coach Rick Tocchet and the coaching staff, isn't going to have a whole lot of time to make it happen. Every practice session and preseason game will be of great importance.
But, not everyone has to prove their skills on the ice. For some, it's about everything else.
Matvei Michkov
At the age of 21, Matvei Michkov already has 114 points in 161 games and quickly established as one of the Flyers' premier forwards, despite the fact that he averaged just 14:50 of ice time last season and 15:45 in his NHL career to date.
As we all know by now, the Russian phenom joined up with the Flyers last training camp at a weight much higher than he should've been (205, according to his own words), but Michkov now claims to be 176 pounds and at 10% body fat, acknowledging that he can already feel the difference.
This will go a long way towards getting back in the good graces of Tocchet and the Flyers. If Michkov is truly rejuvenated and in the best shape of his NHL career, Year 3 should be the best one yet, considering he now has two full seasons of experience to draw on.
Of course, Michkov will need to show his progress on the ice and in the weight room throughout training camp if he is to assume a top-six role under Tocchet.
If that test is passed, it will be a massive relief for all parties involved.
David Jiricek
The Flyers have high hopes David Jiricek, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 draft, will take a step forward and prove that he is ready for the NHL limelight.
The 22-year-old is no longer waivers-exempt and will have to be exposed to the other 31 NHL teams if the Flyers deem he has to spend more time in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
On the other hand, is spot on the roster is the most obvious for the taking, with Noah Juulsen now out of the picture and leaving a third-pair vacancy behind Jamie Drysdale and Rasmus Ristolainen.
There are a few boxes Jiricek will need to check, primarily in regards to decision-making and defending, but the puck skills and shooting ability are there. Even if Jiricek begins as a power play specialist, it's a starting point that opens the door for him to grow into an expanded role from there.
Jiricek is on his third NHL organization since being drafted, and it's likely now or never to establish himself as an every-day NHL player. With the Flyers, he has the best possible opportunity to make it happen.
Jett Luchanko
To preface, Jett Luchanko probably won't and shouldn't be expected to stick on the NHL roster out of the gate as he did the previous two seasons; it's not the best thing for his development.
That said, though, Luchanko is probably as healthy as he's been in a long time after undergoing a procedure to correct a nagging injury, which has considerably improved his already good skating - his No. 1 trait as a player.
The 20-year-old former 13th overall pick needs only to make the decision a hard one for the Flyers and show that he will be gunning to make this roster in the near future.
In my first edition of the Flyers' depth chart, I noted that I expect the Flyers to bring Luchanko up first if any of their centers go down with an injury, especially if the injury is significant. That allows for more reps for one of their most talented forward prospects.
With a strong training camp performance, Luchanko can re-establish himself as a premier prospect in the system and set himself up for a strong first professional season.
At full strength and with a shortened training camp, Luchanko should show the Flyers his best hockey yet.