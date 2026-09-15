Flyers' Matvei Michkov Takes Important Step Ahead of Crucial 3rd NHL Season

"He's a polarizing player, his personality and everything. He's been a superstar since he was, I don't know, 14, 15 years old. I think he's comfortable in the spotlight. That's just who he is. But yeah, definitely things were were overblown. And it goes both ways. They're probably going to be overblown when it's good. They're going to be overblown when it's bad. It's just, I think a lot of it is his personality. He's very polarizing, and I think it's not all that bad, because he strikes me as one of those guys that when things are good and he's in the spotlight, he's not afraid of the big moment. I try to see the positive in it, but definitely I thought last year was was overblown in his case."