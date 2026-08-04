Experts Project Flyers Prospects for 2027 World Junior Championship
The 2027 World Juniors are expected to feature a handful of surging Flyers prospects.
Although not everyone featured at the Summer Showcase this past week, a number of Philadelphia Flyers are expected to organization when the real World Juniors begin later this year, playing for real in the actual tournament.
For instance, 2025 first-round pick Jack Nesbitt only played for two games at the Summer Showcase this past week, but as a D+2 player who is 6-foot-5, Nesbitt's position with Canada is well established.
All the 19-year-old needs to do is play a role, and he'll be on the team come the winter. That was evidenced by Nesbitt being named Canada's Player of the Game in a 7-2 loss to the United States in the Summer Showcase finale, even while not factoring in on either of his team's two goals.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis, as well as Scott Wheeler, Corey Pronman, and Max Bultman of The Athletic, have Nesbitt penciled in as a fourth-liner on their respective projected Canada rosters after he was left off entirely by his nation last year.
Notably absent from the The Athletic's projections for Canada was defenseman Brek Liske, a 2026 second-round pick by the Flyers; Ellis has Liske on Canada's fourth defense pair with Jackson Smith. The 18-year-old really only came alive in the second half of his draft year, though his presence at the Summer Showcase suggests Liske will be an option for Canada next year.
While Ellis has only projected Canada thus far, the trio from The Athletic has predictions for the rest of the nations, which will feature a healthy serving of Flyers prospects.
Amico continues to lead the way
Moving right on down to the U.S. roster, defenseman Carter Amico continues to build on the momentum he created for himself with a strong end to his D+1 season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.
The 2025 second-round pick was a man possessed at Flyers development camp early last month, and the same was true for his cameo at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor, Ontario, this past week.
That was enough to earn Amico a place as a reserve defenseman, though he could overtake some of his peers with a bit more wind in his sails come winter.
"Carter Amico, the extra defenseman here, had a good week too and brings size, mobility and an ability to lay the big hit," they wrote.
And while 2026 fourth-round pick Martin Psohlavec, too, was pegged as a reserve player, the one Flyers prospect projected to play a big role for his nation is Finnish winger Max Westergard, who is currently seen as the first line right wing next to 2026 draftees Matias Vanhanen and Oliver Suvanto.
Of the three, Westergard, still just 18, is the most dynamic, and he already has 22 games of SHL experience in Sweden's top men's hockey league.
Representing Finland's U20s last year, Westergard scored seven goals, six assists, and 13 points in 19 games, and he's a good bet to repeat that strong production with a large role out the gate this year.
Prospects like Jack Berglund and Oliver Bonk are all past the World Juniors stage of their respective careers, but the Flyers still have a small but mighty cabal of prospects set to take part later this year.
Westergard and Nesbitt, especially, are two to keep tabs on ahead of the end of December.