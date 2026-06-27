Flyers Draft Dominant Goalie Martin Psohlavec with Monster Size

Similarly to top Flyers goalie prospect Egor Zavragin from the 2023 draft, is is clear that, based on the size and frame and actual production between the pipes, a step up in competition could be in order, and the Flyers have proven to be willing to take those risks with their development team.
Notably, the Flyers reset the clock with their goalie prospects, so to speak, as Egor Zavragin is at least a year away from coming to North America, while Carson Bjarnason is heading into his second pro season.
Aleksei Kolosov re-signed with the Flyers for one year only, so in time, if the Flyers don't add a stopgap, they will need more prospects playing in the AHL.
In a year or two, that will be Psohlavec, unless he commits to a college and goes the NCAA route to develop further.
The Flyers badly needed to draft another goalie in the 2026 NHL Draft, and they got a very interesting one in Psohlavec.