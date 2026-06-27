Logo
Philadelphia FlyersPhiladelphia Flyers

Flyers Draft Dominant Goalie Martin Psohlavec with Monster Size

ByJonBailey@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jonathan Bailey
1h
featured

An intriguing prospect joins the fold.

With the 62nd overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers drafted a goalie for the first time since 2023, selecting Martin Psohlavec with their second of two second-round picks.

moreVideos

Psohlavec, 18, brings a lot of intrigue to the goalie position for the Flyers. The Ostrov, Czechia, native is a massive 6-foot-5, making him the Flyers' biggest goalie prospect by far.

And it isn't just size that makes Psohlavec appealing. The new Flyers prospect has put up dominant numbers in the Czech junior leagues.

In 61 career games in the Czechia U20 league, Psohlavec is an incredible 40-21-0 with a .927 save percentage, 11 shutouts, and a 2.08 GAA.

Psohlavec also played four games for Czechia at the 2026 World Junior Championships last month, going 3-1-0 with a .926 save percentage and 1.68 GAA.

The Flyers continue to draft defensemen.
thehockeynews.comFlyers Draft Another Defenseman, Brek Liske Goes 53rd OverallThe Flyers continue to draft defensemen.

Similarly to top Flyers goalie prospect Egor Zavragin from the 2023 draft, is is clear that, based on the size and frame and actual production between the pipes, a step up in competition could be in order, and the Flyers have proven to be willing to take those risks with their development team.

Notably, the Flyers reset the clock with their goalie prospects, so to speak, as Egor Zavragin is at least a year away from coming to North America, while Carson Bjarnason is heading into his second pro season.

Aleksei Kolosov re-signed with the Flyers for one year only, so in time, if the Flyers don't add a stopgap, they will need more prospects playing in the AHL.

In a year or two, that will be Psohlavec, unless he commits to a college and goes the NCAA route to develop further.

The Flyers badly needed to draft another goalie in the 2026 NHL Draft, and they got a very interesting one in Psohlavec.

Philadelphia FlyersFlyers newsFlyersNHL Draft
Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy