Flyers Prospect Earns Player of the Game Honors in Summer Showcase Finale

A trio of 2025 draft picks boosted their stocks at the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase.
Many Philadelphia Flyers enjoyed a most productive week at the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor, Ontario, capped off by a strong effort from the most esteemed of the bunch.
On Saturday, top Flyers center prospect Jack Nesbitt, who only played in two games for Canada, like many players from his draft year, ended his short showing on a high despite not getting on the scoresheet.
Nesbitt, according to TSN's Mark Masters, was named Canada's Player of the Game in the Summer Showcase finale, a 7-2 Canadian loss to the United States.
The 19-year-old former No. 12 overall pick has the inside track to a World Juniors roster spot simply because of his age and experience, but it helps, too, that Nesbitt is learning to fill a role as he grows further into his 6-foot-5 frame.
His being named Canada's Player of the Game is recognition of that, especially knowing that he didn't factor in on either of his nation's two goals in the loss.
Pair of Flyers prospects surge
Other Flyers prospects fared better statistically at the week-long tournament, and two guys who could have really used the boost got it.
2025 second-round pick Jack Murtagh, who was selected by the Flyers with the pick acquired alongside Jamie Drysdale in the Cutter Gauthier trade, bounced back from a so-so cameo at development camp at the beginning of July, ripping off two goals, four assists, and six points in eight games for a dominant U.S. team.
The 18-year-old only scored six goals, five assists, and 11 points in 35 games for Boston University last season. If Murtagh can develop his playmaking further (more assists than goals certainly helps), he can put himself back on the map after a ho-hum season.
Murtagh has plenty of translatable traits for the NHL level: a willing and able shooter, strong in battles, and dogged in pursuit of pucks. This was an important opportunity for him, and he took it.
As for fellow Boston Terrier, second-round pick, and draft classmate Carter Amico, the latter also applies.
Amico, 19, was a terror at Flyers development camp, flying all over the ice at all of 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, jumping forward to try and create offense with his physical gifts.
For me, the 2025 No. 38 overall pick is already "back on the map" with his strong end to last season with the USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks and strong camp display, and his two goals, two assists, and four points in 10 games at the Summer Showcase indicate that we can expand our conversations.
We know that the Flyers already have Jamie Drysdale, Oliver Bonk, and David Jiricek for the right side of the defense in the long-term, but none of those players can play the bruiser, defense-first role Rasmus Ristolainen plays.
Amico can, and he's a significantly more fluid athlete.
If this arrow stays pointing up, Amico could very well enter the conversation of being a legit NHL player for the Flyers after a few more years of steady development.
New 2026 draft picks Brek Liske (zero points in two games) and Max Laatikainen (one assist in five games) popped a bit less at the Summer Showcase, but the fact that they were even there shows they are truly being considered for World Junior spots--be it this year or next.