Flyers AHL Affiliates Sign 6-foot-3 Defenseman

The Flyers have identified an injury replacement for one of their rising prospects.
With an important prospect done for the season, the Philadelphia Flyers organization has made a move to bolster its defensive depth at the AHL level.
On Monday night, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced the signing of Vincent Sevigny, a 6-foot-3 left-shot defenseman who had spent his training camp with the team and played six games for them on a professional tryout.
In a corresponding move, the Flyers assigned defenseman Artem Guryev, acquired alongside Carl Grundstrom in the Ryan Ellis trade, to the ECHL Reading Royals.
Guryev, 22, is a 6-foot-4 left-shot defender with 37 games of AHL experience and 83 games of ECHL experience, though his bouncing back and forth between the Phantoms and Royals indicates the Russian hasn't gained enough trust to become an AHL regular.
As a result, Sevigny takes his place on the roster, covering for the injured Ty Murchison, recently revealed to be done for the season with an upper-body injury and subsequent surgery.
With Sevigny, 24, officially on the roster, the Phantoms now have three left-shot defensemen on the roster with Adam Ginning and Hunter McDonald filling in ahead of him.
Emil Andrae is presumably with the Flyers for the foreseeable future, while Helge Grans, Christian Kyrou, Oliver Bonk, Maxence Guenette, and Roman Schmidt have to compete for the remaining three spots on defense on the right side.
Kyrou, Guenette, and Schmidt were all acquired by the Flyers in trades this season, and Bonk, a former first-round pick, is the team's top defensive prospect.
It will be interesting to see how the Flyers plan to further remedy the burgeoning defensive logjam from here, but they have at least managed to get themselves a minor-league injury replacement for the rest of the season in Sevigny.