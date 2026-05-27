Flyers At World Championships: Porter Martone's Canada vs. USA

With some early production, the group of Flyers have positioned themselves for success.
The 2026 IIHF Men's World Championships are beginning to come to an end, but many Philadelphia Flyers representatives, headlined by Porter Martone, are still gunning for a gold medal.
On Thursday morning, Canada's Martone, Sidney Crosby, Macklin Celebrini, and more will help kick off the quarterfinals with a high-stakes matchup with the United States, which is bringing a significantly weaker squad than usual, headlined by Matthew Tkachuk.
Although Martone, 19, started the World Championships with a bang with five points in his first three games, the renowned Flyers rookie has hit a bit of a wall, going scoreless in his last four games for Canada and playing 8:21 or fewer in each of his last three.
Later on Thursday, in the afternoon, Flyers prospect Jack Berglund, as well as veteran forward Carl Grundstrom, will suit up for Sweden as they face a surging Switzerland team led by Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Sven Andrighetto.
Berglund, who captained Sweden's U20s at World Juniors earlier this year, has four assists in his seven games for Sweden so far, highlighted by a two-assist effort in his first game against Martone and Canada on May 15.
Like Martone, the 20-year-old has seen his ice time drop as stakes have steadily increased.
As for Grundstrom, the Flyers' pickup from the Ryan Ellis trade has enjoyed an impressive tournament thus far, scoring a goal and three assists in six games after joining the fray late, courtesy of the Flyers' two-round playoff run.
Grundstrom, 28, is effectively auditioning for a new contract, be it with the Flyers or another NHL team, as a pending unrestricted free agent.
He's done a nice job so far, but the Flyers already had a glut of wingers before adding him, and they will have tough decisions to make this offseason.
Perhaps with a strong ending to the World Championships, Grundstrom can cement his case to return as a 13th or 14th forward.