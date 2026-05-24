Why Flyers Could Benefit From Draft Pick Swap with Devils

The Flyers will have to risk it for the biscuit.
Trades between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils have historically been far and few between, but the Metropolitan Division rivals can lend each other a hand by exchanging their first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Devils, on the heels of another disappointing, injury-riddled season, ended up landing the 12th overall pick in the 2026 draft, but they need more NHL-ready talent to compete for a Stanley Cup rather than a 17- or 18-year-old prospect who might not meaningfully contribute for at least two or more years.
On the other hand, the Flyers seemed destined for a disappointing campaign of their own before some post-Olympic magic buoyed their playoff chances and vaulted them into the postseason after Game 81.
But, because the Flyers made the playoffs and won a round, knocking off the archrival Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, their first-round pick is going to be a lot lower than they'd like with respect to landing a top-six center or top-four defenseman.
So, they'll have to get creative to make it happen.
Maybe they go the offer sheet route, trade for someone like Elias Pettersson, or splurge on a free agent like Rasmus Andersson.
Or, they could do none of those things, leverage their winger logjam, and hedge their late first on draft day.
The Flyers have enough wingers at their disposal to feel comfortable flipping one at the draft, and the Devils are one of a few teams that have no real incentive to hang onto their pick if they don't have to.
According to MoneyPuck, the Devils finished 2025-26 with 35.2 goals fewer than expected at all strengths, last in the NHL by a comfortable seven-goal margin.
They need finishing talent, and the Flyers might feel that the opportunity to flip someone like Tyson Foerster, who struggled badly in the postseason, was demoted to the fourth line in the playoffs, and dealt with injuries throughout the regular season, and the 21st pick for the 12th pick is too good to pass up.
Depending on who is available at the time, the Flyers could put themselves in a position to draft a center like Viggo Bjorck or Tynan Lawrence, a hot riser like Wyatt Cullen, or top-tier defenders like Malte Gustafsson and Daxon Rudolph.
The Flyers should have no motivation to make such an aggressive trade until that situation becomes clear to them on draft day, but landing Bjorck or Gustafsson, specifically, would be an instant home-run for a franchise that badly needs young talent at center and left defense.
Bjorck's 5-foot-10 size has proven to be a major detractor for his draft stock, but Bjorck was once considered one of the favorites to go in the top three of this draft.
The 18-year-old didn't do anything to hurt his stock with 15 points in 42 SHL games and, from the Flyers' point of view, it might help that Bjorck is a right-shot center.
They added Luke Glendening from the Devils on waivers earlier this season for that specific reason, but instead of a career fourth-liner, the Flyers can draft one of the smartest, most skilled players in the whole 2026 draft class.
Trading someone like Foerster, Alex Bump, or Owen Tippett to an established rival like the Devils will always carry massive risk, but the Flyers have put themselves in a position where risk is necessary--even more necessary than what is typical--to take the next step.
The Flyers have always been adamant about building a team that can compete for a Stanley Cup year after year, and this is one of a few ways they can secure their future with a shrewd, low-cost transaction.