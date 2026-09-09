Flyers Breakfast: New Stadium Generating Big Buzz

Wednesday morning's Philadelphia Flyers news.
The Philadelphia Flyers never fail to make headlines, and on Tuesday, they were the talk of the NHL with their plans for a new stadium taking an important step forward.
On Tuesday, the Flyers, alongside the Philadelphia 76ers, who will co-inhabit the new arena, revealed the first exterior renderings of the new arena they endeavor to open in 2030.
The arena's design, which drew some plaudits for its nod to the old Spectrum building's look, has the 76ers logo, "Philadelphia", the Flyers logo, and a dunking basketball player emblazoned across the top.
As for the generic dunking player, we can probably assume that this is a placeholder item for a potential WNBA expansion team in the future.
Similarly to the current building, video panels will still occupy the top of the stadium to display graphics and such.
"Philly fans deserve the best arena in the world, and we are excited to partner with Comcast to deliver just that. This privately funded arena will be the home to moments and memories that define this city for generations," said HBSE's Josh Harris said in the press release.
"We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us and look forward to partnering with Mayor Parker and Council President Kenyatta Johnson to transform a site rich with history, while creating thousands of jobs, driving lasting economic impact and delivering an arena that honors the deep sports and entertainment culture of the city. I’m grateful to my partners David Blitzer, David Adelman, Brian Roberts and Dan Hilferty for helping make this vision a reality."
Something else worth noting from the release: the inclusion of fan plazas, arrival stairs that mimic those at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and dedicated spaces for food and beverage pavilions. Sounds neat!
Flyers players get in on the fun
The current Philadelphia Flyers players, of course, knew of the big news coming from the organization on Tuesday, and they got in on it, too.
Many of the younger players--at least Porter Martone, Tyson Foerster, and Denver Barkey were the ones I specifically saw--took to Instagram to share the Flyers' social push on the arena design.
For those guys, who have only been here for a few years (if that), seeing the owners of the Flyers and 76ers combine to invest in a massive new stadium to host their games has to be a cool feeling.
Oftentimes a young player will name Madison Square Garden or the Bell Centre as the coolest arenas and environments they've played in.
In a few years, if and when construction of the new arena moves forward, the Flyers and 76ers will make their attempt at emulating those iconic venues.